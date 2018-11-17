news

Black Friday is fast approaching and it's the season for holiday deals on video games.

As the current generation of consoles reaches the end of its life span, now is a great time to invest in an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 for cheap and start building a library of great games.

This year seems to have surprisingly few exclusive deals, with gaming products from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo carrying nearly identical discounts across major retailers. We scrubbed early Black Friday ads from Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Newegg and more to find the most essential video game deals for the holiday.

PlayStation 4 Slim with "Marvel's Spider-Man" - $200

The PlayStation 4 is the most popular video game console on the market and Sony is offering the slim redesigned model with the year's most popular PS4 exclusive. "Marvel's Spider-Man" broke sales records with a massive launch in September and the PlayStation 4 recently reached 500 million unites sold worldwide.

$100 off PlayStation VR Bundles

The PlayStation VR is one of the most well-received virtual reality headsets, and it's reached its lowest price point so far. There are a few PSVR bundles out there offering different games, but I'd recommend the "Astrobot: Rescue Mission" and Moss" bundle pictured above. Both games came out this year and offer a wonderfully immersive VR experience. Keep in mind that the headset must be hooked up to a PlayStation 4 to work.

Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle - $200

While the Xbox One is a bit behind the PlayStation 4 in sales, it's still one of the best home-theater devices on the market. Unlike the standard PS4, the Xbox One S offers 4K playback and added compatibility with smart home devices and cable boxes.

If you're looking for added power, the Xbox One X is actually stronger than the premium PlayStation 4 Pro, and will also be on sale for $399, a $100 discount.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $300

Nintendo isn't offering too much in terms of sales this year, but now is as good a time as any to pick up a Switch if you're interested. You're essentially paying full price for the Switch and getting "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," one of the console's most popular games, for free. While it would've been nice to see discounts on last year's biggest hits — "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Super Mario Odyssey" — "Mario Kart" will be a mainstay on the Switch for years.

50% off some of the best games of 2018

Games are going on sale faster than ever, and this Black Friday will bring deep discounts on some of this year's best games. "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" was just released in September and is already half-price, and "God of War" is a contender for game of the year.

Other new games like "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" have discounts as well, but you'll have to check with specific stores and even in the digital marketplace for each console to see where the best deals lie.

Discounts on online subscriptions - $20 off one year of PlayStation Plus, $10 off Xbox Live Gold Subscriptions.

Subscribing to either PlayStation Network or Xbox Live Gold almost feels like a obligation for console owners, since you need a subscription to play multiplayer games online. Both companies do sweeten the deal by offering free monthly games though. Even for current subscribers, Black Friday is a good time to renew your subscription at a significant discount when compared to the usual yearly price.

Extra PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Controllers - $39.99

Controllers have gotten a bit pricier this generation, but if you find yourself playing with friends often, now is the best time to pick one up. Both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers will carry a $20 discount at major retailers.