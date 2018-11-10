news

Apple could release three new iPhones with the same screen sizes as this year's models, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a note for investors.

Apple is also likely to use a new kind of antenna part in next year's models, according to the note seen by Business Insider.

Kuo is widely known among Apple fans for detailing Apple products before they launch.

Apple may be using a new kind of antenna part in the iPhones it plans to release in 2019, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in a note distributed on Thursday.

Apple may opt for a Modified Pi (MPI) antenna over the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antennas it currently uses in iPhones, according to the note, which was seen by Business Insider.

Kuo also confirmed in the note that he believes the 2019 iPhone lineup will look a lot like this year's, with the same screen sizes, including a 6.5-inch model (the same size as this year's iPhone XS Max) and a 6.1-inch model using LCD technology (corresponding to this year's iPhone XR). Kuo also predicts a model with a 5.8-inch OLED screen, which is the same size the current iPhone XS uses.

There are several reasons for the antenna change, according to Kuo, including that Apple has lower bargaining power against the current LCP suppliers and that the new technology can have equal performance to the LCP technology. Another point he made is that the new MPI technology will support the high-frequency bands needed for so-called "5G" or millimeter wave connectivity.

From the note:

The estimation for LCP antenna shipments of new iPhone models will dip at least 70% YoY in 2H19. In total, six LCP antennae are currently being equipped in 2H18 new iPhone models (XS Max, XS, and XR). We predict that 2H19 new iPhone models, including the new 6.5" OLED, 5.8" OLED, and 6.1" LCD models, will adopt four MPI antennae and two LCP antennae. We believe that the two LCP antennae of 2H19 new iPhone models will be shipped exclusively by the Japanese supplier thanks to its better vertical integration capability.

Kuo is widely known for predicting Apple products before they launch, with a focus on parts-suppliers that sell to Apple.