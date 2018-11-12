news

At just over five years old, the PlayStation 4 has a surprisingly long list of incredible games.

And, in 2018, the wildly successful PlayStation 4 is on the verge of being the lowest price it's ever been: Just $200 during the week of Black Friday — with a copy of the superlative newest "Spider-Man" game right in the box. It's quite a deal!

With all that in mind, it's harder than ever to know where to begin with Sony's latest major game console. So we put together exactly that list: The top 10 games for Sony's PlayStation 4 — at least according to the critics, as compiled by Metacritic.

Here's what we found:

10. "Undertale"

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 6.5/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Welcome to 'Undertale.' In this RPG, you control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out... or stay trapped forever."

9. "Bloodborne"

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 8.9/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Bloodborne' is an action RPG in which you hunt for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like a disease. Peril, death and madness infest this dark world, and you're tasked with uncovering its darkest secrets which will be necessary for you to survive. Armed with a singular arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you'll require wits, strategy and reflexes to dispatch the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city's underbelly."

8. "Journey"

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 8.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Awakening in an unknown world, the player walks, glides, and flies through a vast and awe-inspiring landscape, while discovering the history of an ancient, mysterious civilization along the way. "

7. "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End"

Critic score: 92/100

User score: 8.3/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Set 3 years after the events of 'Uncharted 3,' Nathan Drake has apparently left the world of fortune hunting behind. However, it doesn’t take long for adventure to come calling when Drake’s brother, Sam, re-emerges asking for his help to save his own life and offering an adventure Drake cannot resist. On the hunt for Captain Henry Avery’s long-lost treasure, Sam and Drake embark on a journey to find Libertalia, the pirate utopia deep in the forests of Madagascar. 'Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End' takes players around the globe, through jungle isles, urban cities and snow-capped peaks on the search for Avery’s fortune."

6. "Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain"

Critic score: 93/100

User score: 8/2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Following the prologue 'Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes,' 'Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain' concludes the 'Metal Gear Solid 5' experience by following the story of the protagonist of the series, Big Boss (a.k.a. Snake). The 'Metal Gear Solid 5' experience is Creator and Director Hideo Kojima's first time incorporating open world gameplay to the groundbreaking 'Metal Gear' franchise."

5. "Persona 5"

Critic score: 93/100

User score: 8.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "A picaresque coming-of-age story, Persona 5 brings a new twist to the RPG genre. Assume the role of a second-year high school student who becomes a Persona-user through an unexpected incident. Having moved to Tokyo just before the start of the school year, he finds residence at a cafe run by his parents' friend, and is about to get his first taste of school life in the big city. The protagonist seems quiet and well-mannered at first glance, but gives a completely different impression once he has donned his 'phantom thief' guise."

4. "God of War"

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 9.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "His vengeance against the gods of Olympus far behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the lands of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same. As mentor and protector to a son determined to earn his respect, Kratos is faced with an unexpected opportunity to master the rage that has long defined him. Questioning the dark lineage he’s passed on to his son, he hopes to make amends for the shortcomings of his past. Set within the untamed forests, mountains, and realms of Norse lore, 'God of War' features a distinctly new setting with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods. "

3. "The Last of Us: Remastered"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 9.1/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'The Last of Us' has been rebuilt for the PlayStation 4 system. Now featuring full 1080p, higher resolution character models, improved shadows and lighting, in addition to several other gameplay improvements. 20 years after a pandemic has radically changed known civilization, infected humans run wild and survivors are killing each other for food, weapons; whatever they can get their hands on. Joel, a violent survivor, is hired to smuggle a 14 year-old girl, Ellie, out of an oppressive military quarantine zone, but what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal journey across the US."

2. "Grand Theft Auto V"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 8.3/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "The sprawling sun-soaked metropolis of Los Santos is chock full of self-help coaches, starlets and C-List celebrities, once on top of the media world, now struggling to stay relevant in time of economic malaise and lowest-common-denominator reality TV. Amidst this madness, three unique criminals plan their own chances of survival and success: Franklin, a street-level hustler in search of opportunities for serious money; Michael, an ex-con whose 'retirement' is a less rosy than he hoped it would be; and Trevor, a violent dude driven by the chance for a quick high and the next big score. Nearly out of options, the crew risks it all in a series of daring and dangerous heists that could set them up for life - one way or the other."

1. "Red Dead Redemption 2"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 7.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Developed by the creators of 'Grand Theft Auto 5' and 'Red Dead Redemption,' 'Red Dead Redemption 2' is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world also provides the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience. America, 1899. The end of the Wild West era has begun. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang has to rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal fissures threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang that raised him."