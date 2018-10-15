Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

These mud-covered domes could provide shelter during natural disasters — and cost just $3,500 to make


Tech These mud-covered domes could provide shelter during natural disasters — and cost just $3,500 to make

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A French architect is using a drone to create mud-covered domes, and she said she hopes the structures can provide shelter for refugees and people affected by natural disasters. Take a look at how the so-called "Mud Shell" is made.

null play

null

(Stephanie Chaltiel)

A French architect is using a drone to create 6-foot-tall mud-covered domes for emergencies and refugee housing.

The domes are made by attaching bags of hay to a wooden frame and spraying a mixture of clay and fibers onto the structure with a drone.

Architect Stephanie Chaltiel most recently featured one of these domes at the London Design Festival in September. Chaltiel told Business Insider that her team has worked to make the domes sturdier, creating a smaller door and strengthening junctions in the wooden frame. The London dome withstood three days of heavy rain without a problem, she said.

Take a look at how the "Mud Shell" is made.

First, wooden struts are arranged in a dome shape to create the frame.

First, wooden struts are arranged in a dome shape to create the frame. play

First, wooden struts are arranged in a dome shape to create the frame.

(Stephanie Chaltiel)


Hay bags filled with sand are then placed on the frame to cover the exterior.

Hay bags filled with sand are then placed on the frame to cover the exterior. play

Hay bags filled with sand are then placed on the frame to cover the exterior.

(Stephanie Chaltiel)


Spraying the dome with mud makes the structure sturdy and weatherproof, Chaltiel said.

Spraying the dome with mud makes the structure sturdy and weatherproof, Chaltiel said. play

Spraying the dome with mud makes the structure sturdy and weatherproof, Chaltiel said.

(Stephanie Chaltiel)


Chaltiel said it cost about $2,300 to hire a drone service, which requires two pilots.

Chaltiel said it cost about $2,300 to hire a drone service, which requires two pilots. play

Chaltiel said it cost about $2,300 to hire a drone service, which requires two pilots.

(Stephanie Chaltiel)

The frame cost about $230 to build, Chaltiel said, adding that the London project cost roughly $3,475 in total.



Chaltiel's team is currently designing a house for a cliff in a remote part of Vietnam.

Chaltiel's team is currently designing a house for a cliff in a remote part of Vietnam. play

Chaltiel's team is currently designing a house for a cliff in a remote part of Vietnam.

(Stephanie Chaltiel)

Unlike the dome built in London — which aimed to show the technology's potential for emergency shelters — the Vietnam home is meant to showcase a larger, luxurious house made of natural materials, Chaltiel said. She predicts it will cost just over $17,300.



Top Articles

1 Tech This tech investment firm published startup diversity stats for the...bullet
2 Tech The best and worst new fall TV shows, according to criticsbullet
3 Tech Iyin Aboyeji steps down as Flutterwave CEO as cofounder...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Palm phone
Tech A legendary gadget brand is making a comeback with a plan to fight app addiction by making a smaller smartphone to go with your regular one
bryan singer
Tech 'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer issued a scathing denial of a not-yet-published Esquire article
jef bezos 2001
Tech In a 20-year-old interview, Jeff Bezos said there's a reason most startups have to move out of the garage – and it's not because of space (AMZN)
null
Tech A government-funded research project using insects to genetically modify crops could trigger a 'biological arms race,' scientists warn
X
Advertisement