Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

This 15-story underground doomsday shelter for the 1% has luxury homes, guns, and armored trucks


Tech This 15-story underground doomsday shelter for the 1% has luxury homes, guns, and armored trucks

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Someday, the 1% may live out Armageddon in style at the Survival Condo Project.

What it's like inside a doomsday bunker for millionaires. play

What it's like inside a doomsday bunker for millionaires.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)

When the apocalypse arrives, life goes on.

That's the possibility some are preparing for, at least.

In 2008, Larry Hall purchased a retired missile silo (an underground structure made for the storage and launch of nuclear weapon-carrying missiles) for $300,000 and converted it into apartments for people who worry about Armageddon and have cash to burn.

Fortified shelters, built to withstand catastrophic events from viral epidemic to nuclear war, seem to be experiencing a wave of interest in general.

Hall's Survival Condo Project, located in Kansas, cost about $20 million to build and accommodates roughly a dozen families. Complete with food stores, fisheries, gardens, and a pool, the development could pass as a setting in the game "Fallout Shelter," wherein players oversee a group of post-apocalyptic residents in an underground vault.

Take a look inside one of the world's most extravagant doomsday shelters.

The Survival Condo Project is no ordinary condo development.

The Survival Condo Project is no ordinary condo development. play

The Survival Condo Project is no ordinary condo development.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


It lives inside a missile silo built during the height of the Cold War. The structure housed a nuclear warhead from 1961 to 1965 and was built to withstand a direct nuclear blast.

It lives inside a missile silo built during the height of the Cold War. The structure housed a nuclear warhead from 1961 to 1965 and was built to withstand a direct nuclear blast. play

It lives inside a missile silo built during the height of the Cold War. The structure housed a nuclear warhead from 1961 to 1965 and was built to withstand a direct nuclear blast.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


Larry Hall, who previously developed networks and data centers for government contractors, got the idea to convert the base after the attacks on September 11, 2001, when the federal government began reinvesting more heavily in catastrophe planning.

Larry Hall, who previously developed networks and data centers for government contractors, got the idea to convert the base after the attacks on September 11, 2001, when the federal government began reinvesting more heavily in catastrophe planning. play

Larry Hall, who previously developed networks and data centers for government contractors, got the idea to convert the base after the attacks on September 11, 2001, when the federal government began reinvesting more heavily in catastrophe planning.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)

Source: The New Yorker



"I was aware of the availability [of the site] from working on government contracts," Hall told Business Insider in 2017. He purchased the silo for $300,000 in 2008.

"I was aware of the availability [of the site] from working on government contracts," Hall told Business Insider in 2017. He purchased the silo for $300,000 in 2008. play

"I was aware of the availability [of the site] from working on government contracts," Hall told Business Insider in 2017. He purchased the silo for $300,000 in 2008.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


Though the exact location is top-secret, Halls said it's situated north of Wichita, Kansas, surrounded by rolling hills and farmland.

Though the exact location is top-secret, Halls said it's situated north of Wichita, Kansas, surrounded by rolling hills and farmland. play

Though the exact location is top-secret, Halls said it's situated north of Wichita, Kansas, surrounded by rolling hills and farmland.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


The construction costs were nearly $20 million. The once-vacant chamber now has 15 floors divided into 12 single-family homes, as well as common areas and space for operations.

The construction costs were nearly $20 million. The once-vacant chamber now has 15 floors divided into 12 single-family homes, as well as common areas and space for operations. play

The construction costs were nearly $20 million. The once-vacant chamber now has 15 floors divided into 12 single-family homes, as well as common areas and space for operations.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


The quarters are comparable in size to smaller city dwellings. A full-floor unit covers about 1,820 square feet, which is little more than a third of a basketball court. It fits six to 10 people.

The quarters are comparable in size to smaller city dwellings. A full-floor unit covers about 1,820 square feet, which is little more than a third of a basketball court. It fits six to 10 people. play

The quarters are comparable in size to smaller city dwellings. A full-floor unit covers about 1,820 square feet, which is little more than a third of a basketball court. It fits six to 10 people.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


The typical full-floor apartment includes three bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen, a dining room, and a great room. Bunk beds are a necessity for fitting in the whole family.

The typical full-floor apartment includes three bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen, a dining room, and a great room. Bunk beds are a necessity for fitting in the whole family. play

The typical full-floor apartment includes three bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen, a dining room, and a great room. Bunk beds are a necessity for fitting in the whole family.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


Tenants will hardly be roughing it. The homes each have a dishwasher, washer and dryer, and windows fitted with LED screens that show a live video of the prairie outside.

Tenants will hardly be roughing it. The homes each have a dishwasher, washer and dryer, and windows fitted with LED screens that show a live video of the prairie outside. play

Tenants will hardly be roughing it. The homes each have a dishwasher, washer and dryer, and windows fitted with LED screens that show a live video of the prairie outside.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


A full-floor unit is advertised for $3 million, and a half-floor unit goes for half the price. But good luck getting in. The units sold out before construction ended in 2012.

A full-floor unit is advertised for $3 million, and a half-floor unit goes for half the price. But good luck getting in. The units sold out before construction ended in 2012. play

A full-floor unit is advertised for $3 million, and a half-floor unit goes for half the price. But good luck getting in. The units sold out before construction ended in 2012.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)

Halls has a second silo that is expected to wrap construction in fall 2018. About half of the units have been spoken for, with more available for purchase, he said.



Halls told The New Yorker in 2017 that when North Korea conducts a test of its nuclear weapons, he experiences a surge in calls from interested buyers.

Halls told The New Yorker in 2017 that when North Korea conducts a test of its nuclear weapons, he experiences a surge in calls from interested buyers. play

Halls told The New Yorker in 2017 that when North Korea conducts a test of its nuclear weapons, he experiences a surge in calls from interested buyers.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)

Source: The New Yorker



The Survival Condo Project offers more than a place to call home. Every purchase includes mandatory survival training, a five-year food supply per person, and internet access.

The security team at Survival Condo Project poses for a photo. play

The security team at Survival Condo Project poses for a photo.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


The bunker plans to feed homeowners for years to come. It raises tilapia in fish tanks and vegetables under grow lamps. A miniature grocery store is also in the works.

The bunker plans to feed homeowners for years to come. It raises tilapia in fish tanks and vegetables under grow lamps. A miniature grocery store is also in the works. play

The bunker plans to feed homeowners for years to come. It raises tilapia in fish tanks and vegetables under grow lamps. A miniature grocery store is also in the works.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


The swimming pool stretches 75 feet and includes a water slide.

The swimming pool stretches 75 feet and includes a water slide. play

The swimming pool stretches 75 feet and includes a water slide.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


Future tenants can burn calories at the gym.

Future tenants can burn calories at the gym. play

Future tenants can burn calories at the gym.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


Or take their pet for a walk in the dog park.

Or take their pet for a walk in the dog park. play

Or take their pet for a walk in the dog park.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


It has a rock climbing wall.

It has a rock climbing wall. play

It has a rock climbing wall.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


There's an armory equipped with guns and ammo, so homeowners can defend themselves against intruders. They can practice their skills at the indoor shooting range.

There's an armory equipped with guns and ammo, so homeowners can defend themselves against intruders. They can practice their skills at the indoor shooting range. play

There's an armory equipped with guns and ammo, so homeowners can defend themselves against intruders. They can practice their skills at the indoor shooting range.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


A high-speed elevator (that looks like it could be a prop from "Blade Runner") connects all 15 floors.

A high-speed elevator (that looks like it could be a prop from "Blade Runner") connects all 15 floors. play

A high-speed elevator (that looks like it could be a prop from "Blade Runner") connects all 15 floors.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


In the event of a crisis, Halls told The New Yorker that adults are prohibited from leaving the property without permission from the Survival Condo Project's board of directors.

In the event of a crisis, Halls told The New Yorker that adults are prohibited from leaving the property without permission from the Survival Condo Project's board of directors. play

In the event of a crisis, Halls told The New Yorker that adults are prohibited from leaving the property without permission from the Survival Condo Project's board of directors.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)

Source: The New Yorker



If Armageddon, nuclear warfare, or a viral epidemic ever comes, SWAT team-style trucks are ready to pick up homeowners within a four-hundred-mile radius of the bunker.

If Armageddon, nuclear warfare, or a viral epidemic ever comes, SWAT team-style trucks are ready to pick up homeowners within a four-hundred-mile radius of the bunker. play

If Armageddon, nuclear warfare, or a viral epidemic ever comes, SWAT team-style trucks are ready to pick up homeowners within a four-hundred-mile radius of the bunker.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)


These days, Halls told Business Insider that it's the "ever-increasing threats to society, both natural and manmade" that keep him at night.

These days, Halls told Business Insider that it's the "ever-increasing threats to society, both natural and manmade" that keep him at night. play

These days, Halls told Business Insider that it's the "ever-increasing threats to society, both natural and manmade" that keep him at night.

(Courtesy of Survival Condo Project)

Fortunately, he has a safe place to crash.



Top Articles

1 Tech Over 300 reindeer were struck by lightning in the same spot in...bullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech The 10 actors who Americans like the mostbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sarah Tavel
Tech This VC says her time at a high-growth startup prepared her for everything Silicon Valley could throw at her: 'You're the veteran smoking the cigarette'
steve jobs
Tech Lisa Brennan-Jobs said she would give her father's billions to The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation if she could
Michael Jackson
Tech Sony Music denied a report that it admitted in court to releasing 3 fake Michael Jackson songs sung by an impersonator
Nicole Kidman on HBO's "Big Little Lies."
Tech How much the highest-paid stars on TV are making, from 'Big Bang Theory' to 'Game of Thrones'