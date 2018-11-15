Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech This 19-second video of a drone wielding a flamethrower will haunt your dreams

  Published:

Put a flamethrower on a drone. What's the worst that can happen?

(Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

  • A video of a drone wielding a flame-thrower has been making the rounds on Twitter recently.
  • The video, which was actually filmed over a year ago, shows the drone clearing garbage and debris from electrical wires.
  • The drone was reportedly operated by an electric-power maintenance company in Xiangyang, China.

Watch the video in the tweet below. Are you experiencing both amazement and fear? You're not alone.

This video has been making the rounds on Twitter recently, but it was actually filmed a little over a year ago. According to Gizmodo, an electric-power maintenance company in Xiangyang, China, had been using these flame-throwing drones to burn off garbage and debris from electrical wires.

Is any of this safe? Who knows. But after watching this video, hopefully you've gained a new appreciation and/or fear of flying robots and what they're capable of.

