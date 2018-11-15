news

A video of a drone wielding a flame-thrower has been making the rounds on Twitter recently.

The video, which was actually filmed over a year ago, shows the drone clearing garbage and debris from electrical wires.

The drone was reportedly operated by an electric-power maintenance company in Xiangyang, China.

Watch the video in the tweet below. Are you experiencing both amazement and fear? You're not alone.

Is any of this safe? Who knows. But after watching this video, hopefully you've gained a new appreciation and/or fear of flying robots and what they're capable of.