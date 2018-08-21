news

WasteShark is an aquadrone that can collect waste and swim 8 hours at a time. It is steered by a remote control and it's movements are tracked via GPS. This aquadrone has customizable sensors that can measure environmental data such as depth, salinity, chemical makeup, pH balance, and temperature. Following is a transcript of the video.

This aquadrone swims through the water to collect waste

WasteShark efficiently collects trash out of rivers, ports, and marinas while simultaneously scanning and collecting water quality data.

Richard Hardiman: So all the platform does really is give us the ability to go autonomously through water and take out stuff that shouldn't be in there and create a better water environment for everybody."

It can pick up trash close to one foot under the surface.

One small step to cleaner waters.