news

The ioCamper is a transportable folding apartment that fits in the back of a van. It expands up to four times its original size, can be used as a standalone apartment or motor home. Following is a transcript of the video.

This camper concept fits in the back of a van.

This camper fits up to four people comfortably.

The ioCamper includes:

Four beds

Kitchen

Bathroom

Dining area

Load the ioCamper into your van.

When you reach your destination, open the boot.

Expand the apartment by manually lifting the roof and turning out the walls.

ioCamper is currently in the prototyping phase.