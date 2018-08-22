Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

This chart shows how divided tech workers are over Google's reported new Chinese search engine (GOOG)


Tech This chart shows how divided tech workers are over Google's reported new Chinese search engine (GOOG)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Eight years after Google pulled its search engine from China due to concerns over censorship and cyber attacks, the company is considering relaunching a censored search function there — and members of the broader tech community aren't happy about it.

But they're outnumbered by Google employees. As this chart from Statista shows, 65% of the 472 polled are in favor of the company's reversed position.

null play

null

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

There's a clear division of opinions amongst tech workers as China's existing human rights issues leave some skeptical that Google's accommodation of Chinese censorship rules is a good idea.

Top Articles

1 Tech Big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence from an...bullet
2 Tech The 27 greatest movie franchises of all time, according to criticsbullet
3 Tech Passion Air joins Africa World Airlines as the second operator...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Exhaust rises from the East Bend Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant in Kentucky, September 14, 2017.
Tech Trump's new pollution rules would cause hundreds more people to die prematurely each year, compared to the Obama plan it's designed to replace
Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs
Tech The first major basic income trial in the US just announced how it plans to give away free money
Billions
Tech 'Billions' star David Costabile on how he takes care of Wags' signature mustache, and what people yell at him on the street
spectre jonathan olley mgm
Tech Director Danny Boyle has exited the next James Bond movie over 'creative differences'