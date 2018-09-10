This chart shows how long it took all 15 EGOT winners to get their awards, and John Legend was one of the fastest

news

John Legend became one of 15 people — the first black man and the youngest — to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) in competitive categories on Sunday.

Legend took just 12 years to win all four awards, from his Grammy wins in 2006 to his Emmy win this year for producing "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert."

Only one other person has reached EGOT status in less time.

We created a graph to show how long it took every EGOT winner to achieve the status.

John Legend became one of 15 people to reach EGOT status on Sunday, meaning he's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony in competitive categories.

Legend was the first black man to achieve the honor and the youngest to do so during the Creative Arts Emmys, when he won for producing NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," which took home the prize for best live variety special.

The show's other producers, songwriters Sir Tim Rice and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, also achieved EGOT status.

Legend first won Grammys in 2006 for his album "Get Lifted," so it took just 12 years for Legend to claim his EGOT. He won an Oscar in 2015 for best original song for "Glory" from the 2014 film "Selma," and won a Tony in 2017 for producing "Jitney," which won the award for best revival of a play.

Only one other person, songwriter Robert Lopez, has reached EGOT status in less time than Legend. The person who took the longest time, actress Helen Hayes, took 45 years.

Actress Audrey Hepburn saw the longest wait between awards, from when she won both an Oscar and Tony in 1954 to when she won an Emmy in 1993. She finally completed the EGOT with a Grammy win the following year in 1994.

The graph below shows how long it took every EGOT winner to achieve the status, from when they won the first of the four awards to when they won the last.