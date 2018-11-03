news
Over the past two years, Johnathan Webster has taken nearly 60 flights and successfully avoided one bane of airline travel: checking his luggage.
Webster and his wife, Gizem Mut-Webster, have evaded checking luggage on flights since they backpacked through Europe in college. As students traveling on a restricted budget, they took issue with the stringent bag policies and punishing luggage fees enforced by many airlines.
They began to brainstorm a clever solution: What if they created a luggage brand that not only looked sleek but could defy those policies?
The result is Wool & Oak, a two-year-old company that creates stylish, modular luggage designed to get around airline bag policies. The brand's most recent product, which debuted Tuesday, is a two-part duffel backpack that can neatly be disguised as a single carry-on item.
Here's what it looks like and how it works.
Looks pretty much like a regular backpack, right?
play
Looks pretty much like a regular backpack, right? (Wool & Oak)
But once you're on a flight, Wool & Oak's bag handily unzips into two parts.
play
But once you're on a flight, Wool & Oak's bag handily unzips into two parts. (Wool & Oak)
Each bag has a set of zippers so the two can attach to each other. Here, Wool & Oak's slim work backpack is paired with the larger day bag.
play
Each bag has a set of zippers so the two can attach to each other. Here, Wool & Oak's slim work backpack is paired with the larger day bag. (Wool & Oak)
Here, the backpack attaches to Wool & Oak's duffel bag.
play
Here, the backpack attaches to Wool & Oak's duffel bag. (Wool & Oak)
In an interview with Business Insider, Webster said his intention in creating a luggage brand was to offer a set of bags to make traveling easier.
play
In an interview with Business Insider, Webster said his intention in creating a luggage brand was to offer a set of bags to make traveling easier. (Wool & Oak)
One of the brand's draws is that it allows travelers to bring multiple bags disguised as a single one aboard a flight, perhaps saving them from paying baggage fees.
play
One of the brand's draws is that it allows travelers to bring multiple bags disguised as a single one aboard a flight, perhaps saving them from paying baggage fees. (Wool & Oak)
Webster says he's used the bags to store as much as two weeks' worth of luggage. He estimates he's saved hundreds of dollars in luggage fees — many airlines charge about $25 or more to check a bag.
play
Webster says he's used the bags to store as much as two weeks' worth of luggage. He estimates he's saved hundreds of dollars in luggage fees — many airlines charge about $25 or more to check a bag. (Wool & Oak)
Source: FareCompare
Most airlines' policies allow only one carry-on bag and one personal item. Wool & Oak's bag is designed to let travelers carry just one piece of luggage onto the plane. "I haven't been caught yet," Webster said.
play
Most airlines' policies allow only one carry-on bag and one personal item. Wool & Oak's bag is designed to let travelers carry just one piece of luggage onto the plane. "I haven't been caught yet," Webster said. (Wool & Oak)
Airlines often attempt to eke out extra money from customers through add-on charges. Packing luggage strategically — and making sure carry-on bags are within an airline's weight and height restrictions — helps travelers avoid unnecessary fees.
play
Airlines often attempt to eke out extra money from customers through add-on charges. Packing luggage strategically — and making sure carry-on bags are within an airline's weight and height restrictions — helps travelers avoid unnecessary fees. (Wool & Oak)
Source: New York Times