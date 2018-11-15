Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech This flying car is a replica of Drake's own $3.5 million Ferrari — here's how his team got it to float above audiences

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Drake and his team pulled out all the stops for one the biggest music tours of the year — his concerts with Migos feature a bright yellow Ferrari that flies above concertgoers' heads.
  • Drake hired TAIT, a live-event equipment company, to recreate his beloved LaFerrari that's worth an average of $3.5 million.
  • The "car" is actually a remote-controlled balloon that resembles the stylish car and is slightly smaller than full scale.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Scott Gottlieb FDA
Tech Read the personal message the head of the FDA just put out as the agency cracks down on e-cigs and menthol cigarettes
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb
Tech Government regulators are banning menthol cigarettes and chipping away at flavored e-cigs — but not in the way some thought
Prince William and Catherine
Tech Prince William launches unprecedented attack on tech giants: 'They seem unable to engage in constructive discussion about the social problems they are creating'
An illustration of asteroids careening toward northern Greenland.
Tech A 5-billion-ton iron meteorite once slammed into Greenland — and scientists found its Paris-size crater under the ice
X
Advertisement