Tech
This flying car is a replica of Drake's own $3.5 million Ferrari — here's how his team got it to float above audiences
Published:
28 minutes ago
, Refreshed:
2 minutes ago
Meredith Geaghan-Breiner
news
Drake
and his team pulled
out
all the stops for one the
biggest music tours
of the year — his concerts with
Migos
feature a bright yellow
Ferrari
that flies above concertgoers' heads.
Drake hired TAIT, a live-event equipment company, to recreate his beloved LaFerrari that's worth an average of $3.5 million.
The "car" is actually a remote-controlled balloon that resembles the stylish car and is slightly smaller than full scale.
Tech
