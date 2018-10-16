Pulse.com.gh logo
This handy case could fix the most annoying parts of the newest iPhones (AAPL)


The existence of this Blaudio iPhone case is an unfortunate reminder of the current state of smartphone design.

  • Blaudio is releasing an iPhone case that lets you plug in your headphones and charge your phone at the same time.
  • After Apple removed the headphone jack with the iPhone 7, many users were annoyed that they could no longer have headphones plugged in and charge their phone simultaneously.
  • Besides, using wired headphones requires a separate dongle that plugs into the iPhone's Lightning port.
  • Blaudio currently is making cases for the iPhone 7 and 8 models, with plans to add later iPhone models in the future.

One of the most groan-worthy features with modern phones is the lack of a headphone jack.

Ever since Apple decided to get rid of the 3.5mm audio jack with the iPhone 7, most other phone manufacturers have followed suit. Indeed, Apple's newest iPhones, the iPhone XS and XS Max, continue on with this new and frustrating tradition of removing the headphone jack.

This brought along the rise of the dongle — another cable that you need to carry around if you want to listen to music through the Lightning port. However, this results in another issue: you can't charge your phone and use the headphone port at the same time.

Some companies have made dongle splitters that let you charge your phone via the Lightning port and plug in your headphones too. But it's still a dongle. Now Blaudio is hoping to alleviate that issue with the inception of its all-in-one, 'Made for iPhone' case that includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a charging port.

While it can be frustrating that this product even needs to exist, it could be welcome in the uncomfortable and unsightly world of dongles. The Blaudio case plugs into your phone's Lightning port, and features an audio jack on the bottom left of the case — right where it was located before Apple removed it.

The case can be pre-ordered for $39.95, and will be available for all iPhone 7 and 8 models. Blaudio has plans to make cases for the more recent iPhone models as well.

