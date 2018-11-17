AirPods are one of Apple's most popular new products in years. That's why it's surprising that so many people don't know about one of the handiest AirPods tricks.
That's why it's surprising that so many people don't know about one of the handiest AirPods tricks. Because the AirPods are wireless, you don't get the same remote with play/pause, track forward and track reverse buttons as you do with wired headphones.
If you miss the remote, you can program your AirPods to react to a double-tap. So to pause the current song, or to move to the next song, all you have to do is tap on the AirPod in your ear twice with your finger.
AirPods come with the default setting for a double tap set to activate Siri. So if you want to change it to a more useful command, you'll need to fiddle with settings on your iPhone.
I prefer to have the right AirPod pause the song when I double tap, and have the right AirPod go to the next track.