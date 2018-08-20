Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

This startup is raising $750 million to outmaneuver Domino's and Pizza Hut with pizzas made by robots — check it out


Tech This startup is raising $750 million to outmaneuver Domino's and Pizza Hut with pizzas made by robots — check it out

  • Published:

Zume Pizza uses robots to take pizza to the next level. Now SoftBank is in talks to invest up to $750 million in the pizza delivery company, Bloomberg reports. We went inside Zume's headquarters in Mountain View, California, to see if the pizza is as good as its tech.

We tried Zume Pizza to see if the pizza is as good as its tech. play

We tried Zume Pizza to see if the pizza is as good as its tech.

(Melia Robinson)

Robots could kill off jobs in the future — but at least they come bearing pizza.

Founded in 2015, Zume Pizza uses robotics and artificial intelligence to make pizza more quickly. Machines press mounds of dough, squirt and spread sauce, and lift pizzas in and out of the oven, in a fraction of the time it would take human workers to do the same.

Now SoftBank is in talks to invest up to $750 million in Zume, Bloomberg reports. The cash infusion could help ramp up the pizza delivery company's side hustle, creating technology for other restaurants that want to get into the automated food truck game.

An increasing number of pizza eaters are ditching legacy brands like Domino's and Pizza Hut for newer fast-casual and delivery chains. In 2016, Business Insider toured Zume's headquarters in Mountain View, California, to see if the pizza is as good as its tech.

This is no ordinary pizza. It was made by robots.

This is no ordinary pizza. It was made by robots. play

This is no ordinary pizza. It was made by robots.

(Melia Robinson)


The concept of a robot-powered pizza delivery service came from friends and cofounders Julia Collins and Alex Garden, who wanted to make high-quality pizza more affordable.

The concept of a robot-powered pizza delivery service came from friends and cofounders Julia Collins and Alex Garden, who wanted to make high-quality pizza more affordable. play

The concept of a robot-powered pizza delivery service came from friends and cofounders Julia Collins and Alex Garden, who wanted to make high-quality pizza more affordable.

(Melia Robinson)


Collins graduated from Stanford Business School, worked as an analyst under Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer, and helped launch New York City fast-casual chain Mexicue. She knew pumping pies full of chemical adulterants wasn't the answer — tech was.

Collins graduated from Stanford Business School, worked as an analyst under Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer, and helped launch New York City fast-casual chain Mexicue. She knew pumping pies full of chemical adulterants wasn't the answer — tech was. play

Collins graduated from Stanford Business School, worked as an analyst under Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer, and helped launch New York City fast-casual chain Mexicue. She knew pumping pies full of chemical adulterants wasn't the answer — tech was.

(Melia Robinson)


By automating the kitchen, the Zume team can fill orders quickly and accurately, and reduce delivery times to five to 20 minutes. There's no front of house, just delivery.

By automating the kitchen, the Zume team can fill orders quickly and accurately, and reduce delivery times to five to 20 minutes. There's no front of house, just delivery. play

By automating the kitchen, the Zume team can fill orders quickly and accurately, and reduce delivery times to five to 20 minutes. There's no front of house, just delivery.

(Melia Robinson)


The robot-made pizza had a small cameo on season four of HBO's "Silicon Valley."

The robot-made pizza had a small cameo on season four of HBO's "Silicon Valley." play

The robot-made pizza had a small cameo on season four of HBO's "Silicon Valley."

(HBO/"Silicon Valley" and Skye Gould/Business Insider)

A robot-made pizza startup had the perfect cameo on the latest episode of 'Silicon Valley' »



The back room at the Zume Pizza headquarters, which is capable of churning out about 370 pizzas an hour, looks more like a manufacturing plant than a restaurant kitchen.

The back room at the Zume Pizza headquarters, which is capable of churning out about 370 pizzas an hour, looks more like a manufacturing plant than a restaurant kitchen. play

The back room at the Zume Pizza headquarters, which is capable of churning out about 370 pizzas an hour, looks more like a manufacturing plant than a restaurant kitchen.

(Melia Robinson)


Collins and Garden, the ex-president of gaming company Zynga, partnered with industrial robots provider ABB Robotics to develop this Rube Goldberg-looking contraption.

Collins and Garden, the ex-president of gaming company Zynga, partnered with industrial robots provider ABB Robotics to develop this Rube Goldberg-looking contraption. play

Collins and Garden, the ex-president of gaming company Zynga, partnered with industrial robots provider ABB Robotics to develop this Rube Goldberg-looking contraption.

(Melia Robinson)


Customers order their pizzas online or using the Zume Pizza mobile app. A software algorithm sends the instructions to Zume's automated, pizza-making conveyor belt.

Customers order their pizzas online or using the Zume Pizza mobile app. A software algorithm sends the instructions to Zume's automated, pizza-making conveyor belt. play

Customers order their pizzas online or using the Zume Pizza mobile app. A software algorithm sends the instructions to Zume's automated, pizza-making conveyor belt.

(Zume Pizza)


When we visited in 2016, a human stretched and shaped the dough. That's no longer necessary, according to the company. The Doughbot can press any ball of dough into a pizza crust in nine seconds.

When we visited in 2016, a human stretched and shaped the dough. That's no longer necessary, according to the company. The Doughbot can press any ball of dough into a pizza crust in nine seconds. play

When we visited in 2016, a human stretched and shaped the dough. That's no longer necessary, according to the company. The Doughbot can press any ball of dough into a pizza crust in nine seconds.

(Melia Robinson)


The pizza crust slides down the conveyor belt and lands under one of two sauce dispensers, named Giorgio and Pepe. They release different amounts of sauce based on the customer's order.

The pizza crust slides down the conveyor belt and lands under one of two sauce dispensers, named Giorgio and Pepe. They release different amounts of sauce based on the customer's order. play

The pizza crust slides down the conveyor belt and lands under one of two sauce dispensers, named Giorgio and Pepe. They release different amounts of sauce based on the customer's order.

(Melia Robinson)


The pizza continues down the line to meet Marta, the sauce-spreading robot with arms like spider legs. She distributes sauce, made from locally grown tomatoes, in seconds.

The pizza continues down the line to meet Marta, the sauce-spreading robot with arms like spider legs. She distributes sauce, made from locally grown tomatoes, in seconds. play

The pizza continues down the line to meet Marta, the sauce-spreading robot with arms like spider legs. She distributes sauce, made from locally grown tomatoes, in seconds.

(Melia Robinson)


A human dresses the pie with cheeses and toppings. It's a difficult part of the process to automate because toppings come in different weights, sizes, and textures.

A human dresses the pie with cheeses and toppings. It's a difficult part of the process to automate because toppings come in different weights, sizes, and textures. play

A human dresses the pie with cheeses and toppings. It's a difficult part of the process to automate because toppings come in different weights, sizes, and textures.

(Melia Robinson)


At the end of the conveyor belt, a tall, gangly robot named Bruno sweeps the pizza onto a rack and raises it to the oven door.

At the end of the conveyor belt, a tall, gangly robot named Bruno sweeps the pizza onto a rack and raises it to the oven door. play

At the end of the conveyor belt, a tall, gangly robot named Bruno sweeps the pizza onto a rack and raises it to the oven door.

(Melia Robinson)


The oven cooks the pizza for about a minute at 800 degrees, which allows pockets of gas in the dough to expand and release and gives the crust bounce.

zume pizza robot arm play

zume pizza robot arm



It emerges on the other side crispy and piping hot.

It emerges on the other side crispy and piping hot. play

It emerges on the other side crispy and piping hot.

(Melia Robinson)


A human slides the pizza into Zume's proprietary, self-cleaning pizza slicer, which crops the pie into eight perfectly proportioned slices.

A human slides the pizza into Zume's proprietary, self-cleaning pizza slicer, which crops the pie into eight perfectly proportioned slices. play

A human slides the pizza into Zume's proprietary, self-cleaning pizza slicer, which crops the pie into eight perfectly proportioned slices.

(Melia Robinson)

Each 14-inch pizza costs between $10 and $20, including delivery. By comparison, a large cheese pizza from Domino's, which also stretches 14 inches, starts at $15.99 and the price goes up with toppings. Domino's adds a delivery fee up to $3 and encourages tipping.

Zume, on the other hand, is a "no-tipping business."

The website says, "Hospitality is included in our pricing and we compensate the entire Zume team in an equitable and competitive way."



A human packages the order in an untraditional pizza delivery box, made from sustainably farmed sugarcane fiber, which is recyclable and compostable.

A human packages the order in an untraditional pizza delivery box, made from sustainably farmed sugarcane fiber, which is recyclable and compostable. play

A human packages the order in an untraditional pizza delivery box, made from sustainably farmed sugarcane fiber, which is recyclable and compostable.

(Melia Robinson)


The bottom of the container has sloped ridges and a recess in the center that force liquids to pool where they won't touch pizza and make it soggy in transit.

The bottom of the container has sloped ridges and a recess in the center that force liquids to pool where they won't touch pizza and make it soggy in transit. play

The bottom of the container has sloped ridges and a recess in the center that force liquids to pool where they won't touch pizza and make it soggy in transit.

(Melia Robinson)


In September 2016, Zume debuted a new kind of delivery vehicle.

In September 2016, Zume debuted a new kind of delivery vehicle. play

In September 2016, Zume debuted a new kind of delivery vehicle.

(Zume Pizza)


It goes out for service with all the pizza-making supplies it needs for the day. The pizzas are cooked en route and delivered fresh as can be.

It goes out for service with all the pizza-making supplies it needs for the day. The pizzas are cooked en route and delivered fresh as can be. play

It goes out for service with all the pizza-making supplies it needs for the day. The pizzas are cooked en route and delivered fresh as can be.

(Melia Robinson)


Zume has collected so much customer data since launch, it can "predict what pizza you want before you even order it," Collins said.

Zume has collected so much customer data since launch, it can "predict what pizza you want before you even order it," Collins said. play

Zume has collected so much customer data since launch, it can "predict what pizza you want before you even order it," Collins said.

(Zume Pizza)

According to the company's predicative analytics, people tend to order pizza on the weekday around the same time and have it delivered to the same location.

It allows Zume to predict a density of orders in any given area. It loads up the delivery trucks with the pizzas it thinks customers will want and sends them to that area in anticipation. This technology allows Zume to make lightning fast deliveries.



The delivery truck is retrofitted with six Welbilt ovens that can cook up to 70 pizzas per hour.

The delivery truck is retrofitted with six Welbilt ovens that can cook up to 70 pizzas per hour. play

The delivery truck is retrofitted with six Welbilt ovens that can cook up to 70 pizzas per hour.

(Melia Robinson)


I couldn't leave Zume without trying the pizza. I went with the popular El Camino, which includes mozzarella, pepperoni, cremini mushrooms, and poblano peppers. It costs $15.

I couldn't leave Zume without trying the pizza. I went with the popular El Camino, which includes mozzarella, pepperoni, cremini mushrooms, and poblano peppers. It costs $15. play

I couldn't leave Zume without trying the pizza. I went with the popular El Camino, which includes mozzarella, pepperoni, cremini mushrooms, and poblano peppers. It costs $15.

(Melia Robinson)


The crust is thin, even by East Coast standards. I was disappointed by the way the slice flopped under its own weight. The dough's flavor disappeared under the toppings.

The crust is thin, even by East Coast standards. I was disappointed by the way the slice flopped under its own weight. The dough's flavor disappeared under the toppings. play

The crust is thin, even by East Coast standards. I was disappointed by the way the slice flopped under its own weight. The dough's flavor disappeared under the toppings.

(Melia Robinson)


But, oh, what toppings. Thin-sliced pepperoni crunched with each bite, while the the mushrooms and peppers burst with juiciness. The cheese pulled apart like bubble-gum.

But, oh, what toppings. Thin-sliced pepperoni crunched with each bite, while the the mushrooms and peppers burst with juiciness. The cheese pulled apart like bubble-gum. play

But, oh, what toppings. Thin-sliced pepperoni crunched with each bite, while the the mushrooms and peppers burst with juiciness. The cheese pulled apart like bubble-gum.

(Melia Robinson)


The recipe wasn't perfect, but quality pizza that's delivered in under 20 minutes — and costs less than Domino's — could make Zume a worthy competitor in the pizza arena.

The recipe wasn't perfect, but quality pizza that's delivered in under 20 minutes — and costs less than Domino's — could make Zume a worthy competitor in the pizza arena. play

The recipe wasn't perfect, but quality pizza that's delivered in under 20 minutes — and costs less than Domino's — could make Zume a worthy competitor in the pizza arena.

(Melia Robinson)


Top Articles

1 Tech The 27 greatest movie franchises of all time, according to criticsbullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech A Harvard doctor says it's harder than ever to lose weight...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech I switched to Spotify two months ago — and I miss Apple Music every single day (AAPL, SPOT)
null
Tech San Francisco's sidewalks are covered with human feces, so the city is launching a 'Poop Patrol' to deal with its No. 2 problem
My dog Nubs tears into a shipment from his new pet-food supplier, The Farmer's Dog.
Tech This startup says dog chow that's good enough for humans to eat is the future of feeding your dog
null
Tech We made a timeline showing the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe