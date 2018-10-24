news

Medical devices can make a major difference in how quickly and effectively medical professionals and emergency personnel treat patients.

One company has created a tourniquet, a device that stops bleeding, to work like a zip tie.

The S.T.A.T tourniquet is made from flexible, self-healing material and has been used by l aw enforcement, EMS, and schools.

S.T.A.T. Medical Devices claims it's the only tourniquet in the market that can fit both adult and pediatric limbs as small as 20 mm.

Watch the video above to see how the tourniquet works.

Tourniquets are compression devices often used by medical professionals to stop bleeding during emergencies and medical procedures. They are usually a band or cord that is wrapped around a limb and squeezed to temporarily stop blood flow through the veins and arteries.

The S.T.A.T. tourniquet works like a zip tie and according to S.T.A.T. Medical Devices, it can stop bleeding within 5-10 seconds. The device is made from proprietary, flexible, self-healing material and has a built-in timer to let medical professionals to know when the device was applied.

This tourniquet tightens down in millimeter increments to avoid over tightening and to prevent nerve or tissue damage. The company claims it's the only tourniquet in the market that can fit both adult and pediatric limbs as small as 20 mm and that their tourniquets have helped save lives in multiple incidents to date.