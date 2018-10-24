Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech This tourniquet works like a zip tie and has a built-in timer

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • Medical devices can make a major difference in how quickly and effectively medical professionals and emergency personnel treat patients.
  • One company has created a tourniquet, a device that stops bleeding, to work like a zip tie.
  • The S.T.A.T tourniquet is made from flexible, self-healing material and has been used by law enforcement, EMS, and schools.
  • S.T.A.T. Medical Devices claims it's the only tourniquet in the market that can fit both adult and pediatric limbs as small as 20 mm.
  • Watch the video above to see how the tourniquet works.

Tourniquets are compression devices often used by medical professionals to stop bleeding during emergencies and medical procedures. They are usually a band or cord that is wrapped around a limb and squeezed to temporarily stop blood flow through the veins and arteries.

The S.T.A.T. tourniquet works like a zip tie and according to S.T.A.T. Medical Devices, it can stop bleeding within 5-10 seconds. The device is made from proprietary, flexible, self-healing material and has a built-in timer to let medical professionals to know when the device was applied.

This tourniquet tightens down in millimeter increments to avoid over tightening and to prevent nerve or tissue damage. The company claims it's the only tourniquet in the market that can fit both adult and pediatric limbs as small as 20 mm and that their tourniquets have helped save lives in multiple incidents to date.

Top Articles

1 Tech The new Ford Ranger pickup is being built at one of the carmaker's...bullet
2 Tech China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost...bullet
3 Tech The 50 best-selling albums of all timebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech The Silicon Valley startup behind bottled human 'superfuel' is launching an updated line of 'smart drugs'
null
Tech A farmhouse in Italy is getting a 50-year-old giant tree in its living room — take a look
Lagos is Nigeria's largest city and the hub for startup and venture capital activities
The number of local venture capital funds in Africa is on the rise and Nigeria is in the lead
Jonah Hill getting choked up during a standing ovation for his film "Mid90s" at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
Tech Jonah Hill opens up about why he got so emotional the first time he showed his directorial debut, 'Mid90s,' to an audience
X
Advertisement