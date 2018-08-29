Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tim Cook cashes in $121 million worth of stock weeks after Apple becomes a trillion-dollar company


Tech Tim Cook cashes in $121 million worth of stock weeks after Apple becomes a trillion-dollar company

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tim Cook has cashed in $121 million of stock awards just weeks after Apple became a trillion-dollar company. More than half, or $63.7 million, of the share options were withheld for tax reasons, while Cook pocketed the remaining $57 million.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. play

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

(Getty)

  • Tim Cook has cashed in $121 million of stock awards just weeks after Apple became a trillion-dollar company.
  • More than half, or $63.7 million, of the share options were withheld for tax reasons, while Cook pocketed the remaining $57 million.
  • The stock awards are in addition to his salary and bonus scheme, which rose 46% to $12.8 million last year.


Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken advantage of the company's soaring share price and cashed in $121 million worth of stock awards.

Just weeks after Apple became the first US company to break the $1 trillion valuation milestone, Cook was awarded 560,000 in shares by the iPhone maker last Friday, according to an SEC filing.

The stock options were worth a total of $121 million before tax, and Cook wasted no time in cashing them in. More than half, or $63.7 million, of the options were withheld for tax reasons, while Cook pocketed the remaining $57 million.

The Financial Times said the stock vesting ranks among the biggest in years. Cook received stock worth $89 million last year, and $136 million in 2016 after he passed his five-year anniversary as CEO.

The stock awards are in addition to his salary and bonus scheme. The Apple boss took home $12.8 million last year, comprising his $3 million base salary and a $9.3 million cash bonus. It was a 46% raise on 2016.

Cook's net worth is estimated to be $625 million. He has said he is not motivated by money and plans to give away all his fortune to charity when he dies.

Top Articles

1 Tech 6 reasons you should buy a Galaxy Note 9 instead of the Galaxy S9bullet
2 Tech The top 10 best smartphone cameras in the world (AAPL)bullet
3 Tech MoneyGram has entered into 5 new countries to expand digital...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Tech 14 powerful human rights groups write to Google demanding it kill plans to launch a China search engine
Natural Cycles.
Tech Birth control app Natural Cycles is in trouble after misleading people with claims it is 'highly accurate'
The Buben &amp; Zorweg Solitaire Vision safe.
Tech The ultra-rich are spending $368,000 on explosion-proof safes with built-in humidors
Riot Games, maker of League of Legends, has been accused of fostering a hostile work environment.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today