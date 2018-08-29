Tim Cook cashes in $121 million worth of stock weeks after Apple becomes a trillion-dollar company

news

Tim Cook has cashed in $121 million of stock awards just weeks after Apple became a trillion-dollar company.

More than half, or $63.7 million, of the share options were withheld for tax reasons, while Cook pocketed the remaining $57 million.

The stock awards are in addition to his salary and bonus scheme, which rose 46% to $12.8 million last year.



Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken advantage of the company's soaring share price and cashed in $121 million worth of stock awards.

Just weeks after Apple became the first US company to break the $1 trillion valuation milestone, Cook was awarded 560,000 in shares by the iPhone maker last Friday, according to an SEC filing.

The stock options were worth a total of $121 million before tax, and Cook wasted no time in cashing them in. More than half, or $63.7 million, of the options were withheld for tax reasons, while Cook pocketed the remaining $57 million.

The Financial Times said the stock vesting ranks among the biggest in years. Cook received stock worth $89 million last year, and $136 million in 2016 after he passed his five-year anniversary as CEO.

The stock awards are in addition to his salary and bonus scheme. The Apple boss took home $12.8 million last year, comprising his $3 million base salary and a $9.3 million cash bonus. It was a 46% raise on 2016.

Cook's net worth is estimated to be $625 million. He has said he is not motivated by money and plans to give away all his fortune to charity when he dies.