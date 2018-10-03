Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tim Cook says Apple banned Alex Jones because it curates content — not because of politics (AAPL)


Tech Tim Cook says Apple banned Alex Jones because it curates content — not because of politics (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Cook also denied that Apple coordinated with other tech companies when it ousted Jones.

Apple and other tech companies banned radio host Alex Jones from their services in recent months. play

Apple and other tech companies banned radio host Alex Jones from their services in recent months.

(Alex Jones/YouTube)

  • Apple removed Alex Jones' podcasts and app from its services earlier this year.
  • The decision to remove the material from the conservative talk-show host was related to Apple's desire to curate apps and other material on behalf of its users, company CEO Tim Cook said in a new interview.
  • Cook denied that the decision was coordinated with other tech firms, some of which removed Jones from their services soon after Apple did.

Apple's decision to ban the conservative conspiracy theorist Alex Jones had everything to do with its longstanding belief that it should offer users curated services and nothing to do with either politics or acting in coordination with other tech companies, CEO Tim Cook said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Vice News Tonight, Cook declined to get into the specific reason why Apple decided in August to remove Jones' podcasts from its Podcast app and, a month later, his Infowars app from its app store. But he said the decision came out of the company's practice of reviewing, selecting, and editing the kinds of apps and other material available through its stores and apps.

"What users want from us and what we've always provided them is a curated platform," Cook said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook denied the decision to remove Jones had anything to do with politics. play

Apple CEO Tim Cook denied the decision to remove Jones had anything to do with politics.

(Richard Drew/AP)

He denied that the decision had anything to do with Apple's political biases.

Because Apple and other tech giants are based in left-leaning Silicon Valley, conservatives have charged that the companies are prejudiced against them.

In the wake of Jones' ouster, President Donald Trump and other conservative politicians have called for government regulators to scrutinize tech companies for not acting as neutral services.

Despite Apple's ban of Jones, its users can still find material and apps found on its services that come from all over the political spectrum, Cook said.

"We don't take a political stand," he said. "We're not leaning one way or the other."

Cook also refuted the notion that Apple was working in coordination with other tech companies when it decided to ban Jones.

Right after the iPhone maker removed most of Jones' podcasts from its app, Facebook, Spotify, and YouTube also removed his material from their services. But neither he nor, as far as he knows, has anyone else at Apple talked with any of those other companies about Jones, he said.

"​We make our decisions independently and I think that's important," Cook said.

Top Articles

1 Tech Facebook's latest data blunder is mind-blowingly bad and users...bullet
2 Falcon 900 EX EASY Ghana's presidential jet is one of the priciest in...bullet
3 Tech Africa's largest mobile phone firm, MTN, is planning to scrap...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Drone photos of Mumbai reveal the places where extreme poverty meets extreme wealth
The new Your Phone app lets you view texts and photos from your Android phone in Windows 10.
Tech If you have an Android phone, Microsoft just made Windows 10 your new best friend (MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL)
Tim Cook commencement speech college graduation life lessons money career advice
Tech Apple CEO Tim Cook says that it's a 'challenge' getting Congress up to speed on the need for new privacy regulations (AAPL)
null
Tech Microsoft just announced three new premium Surface computers and a pair of headphones — and we got to try all of them (MSFT)
X
Advertisement