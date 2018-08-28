Pulse.com.gh logo
Trump doubles down on slamming Google, saying it's 'taking advantage of a lot of people' — and warns Google, Facebook, and Twitter to 'be careful' (GOOG, GOOGL, FB, TWTR)


US President Donald Trump followed up his Tuesday morning attack on Google by making more critical comments later from the Oval Office. "Google is really taking advantage of a lot of people," he says.

  • Hours after claiming Google "rigged" search results to supress conservative media outlets, US President Donald Trump attacked the company again later from the Oval office.
  • Trump claimed that Google was "really taking advantage of a lot of people."
  • He also warned tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, which have been accused of anti-conservative bias by some groups, to "be careful."

US President Donald Trump continued on Tuesday to take aim at Google.

From the Oval office in the White House, Trump claimed that the search company was "really taking advantage of a lot of people," according to the Associated Press and other outlets. He also warned Google, Twitter and Facebook — the large tech firms often accused by conservative groups of political bias — to "be careful."

He added that those companies are "treading on very, very troubled territory,"

Earlier that morning, Trump took to Twitter to claim that Google had "rigged" search results in an effort to stifle conservative voices and leave the masses with a negative impression of his administration.

To the earlier comments, Google issued this statement: "Search is not used to set a political agenda, and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology."

A Google spokesperson was not immediately available to respond to Trump's latest comments.

This story is developing. Refresh your browser for updates.

