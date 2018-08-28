Trump doubles down on slamming Google, saying it's 'taking advantage of a lot of people' — and warns Google, Facebook, and Twitter to 'be careful' (GOOG, GOOGL, FB, TWTR)

news

Hours after claiming Google "rigged" search results to supress conservative media outlets, US President Donald Trump attacked the company again later from the Oval office.

Trump claimed that Google was "really taking advantage of a lot of people."

He also warned tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Twitter, which have been accused of anti-conservative bias by some groups, to "be careful."

Earlier that morning, Trump took to Twitter to claim that Google had "rigged" search results in an effort to stifle conservative voices and leave the masses with a negative impression of his administration.

To the earlier comments, Google issued this statement: "Search is not used to set a political agenda, and we don't bias our results toward any political ideology."

A Google spokesperson was not immediately available to respond to Trump's latest comments.

