Twitter is sending weird, cryptic messages to users and nobody knows what it means (TWTR)

Twitter users started getting weird notifications from the app on Tuesday afternoon.

Users had no idea what to make of the messages, so they took to Twitter to share their confusion

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says the company is aware of the problem and is looking into it.

Twitter users were getting some unusual notifications on Tuesday afternoon, and no one's been able to figure out what they mean.

People took to social media (Twitter, mostly) to express their confusion and share their theories about what the cryptic messages could mean. The notifications consisted of seemingly random jumbles of numbers and letters.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey posted that the company was aware of the issue and was working on fixing it.

Some Android users on Twitter have said they didn't receive the garbled notifications, but it's unclear if the glitch has only affected iOS users.