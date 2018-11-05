Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech Twitter is struggling to curb fake Elon Musk accounts promoting cryptocurrency scams

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The scams generally involve hacking a verified account, changing the profile to look like it belongs to the Tesla CEO, and promoting crypto scams.

Elon Musk. play

Elon Musk.

(Max Whittaker/Getty Images)

  • Cryptocurrency scammers are pretending to be Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, and some of their tweets are being promoted onto timelines through Twitter's ad service.
  • Generally, the scammers will hack a verified account, change the display name to "Elon Musk," copy his profile photo, and then tweet about a fake cryptocurrency giveaway.
  • Twitter has attempted to curb these scams by blocking users from changing their display names to "Elon Musk," but the scammers have found their way around Twitter's efforts and continue to successfully promote their tweets.

If you've used Twitter at all recently, you've probably seen what looks like Elon Musk peddling a cryptocurrency "giveaway" on your timeline. A closer look at the user's Twitter handle will reveal the account doesn't belong to Elon Musk, it's an imposter looking to capitalize on the crypto craze.

The scam itself is pretty simple: the scammer hacks a Twitter-verified account, changes the name to "Elon Musk" or something similar, changes the profile picture to Musk's current photo, and then begins tweeting as if they were the Tesla CEO. The scammers showed up frequently in Musk's mentions, often acting like they're continuing a thought that Musk left off in a real tweet. Then, they link out to a cryptocurrency scam, usually claiming Musk is doing a giveaway that requires users to send some of their own cryptocurrency to the scammer.

Recently, however, these scams have ventured outside of Musk's mentions and into timelines. After hacking a verified account, the scammers have successfully "promoted" their tweets using Twitter's ad service, effectively forcing their way into timelines of everyday users.

Twitter has attempted to combat these scams by blocking accounts without mobile verification from adding "Elon Musk" into their display name. But the scammers have circumnavigated these restrictions, sometimes by using different characters but still maintaining a display name that appears to be "Elon Musk" at first glance.

On Monday, the film studio Pathe UK's Twitter account was hacked and used for fake Elon Musk cryptocurrency scams. The scammer subtly changed the "l" in "Elon" to a different character, presumably so the account name wouldn't get automatically flagged by Twitter.

null play

null

(Twitter)

Pathe later said it regained control of its account, and deleted the fake Musk tweets. Pantheon Books also fell victim to a fake Musk hack, and its profile picture has since been deleted and its display name has been changed to "."

A Twitter spokesperson said the company does not comment on individual accounts, but offered the following statement:

"Impersonating another individual to deceive users is a clear violation of the Twitter Rules. Twitter has also substantially improved how we tackle cryptocurrency scams on the platform. In recent weeks, user impressions have fallen by a multiple of 10 in recent weeks as we continue to invest in more proactive tools to detect spammy and malicious activity. This is a significant improvement on previous action rates."

Top Articles

1 Tech Econet is shutting down Kwese TV as we know it, proving just how...bullet
2 Tech Evidence is mounting that psychedelic drugs can help treat...bullet
3 Tech Elon Musk and SpaceX are building a monster rocket for Mars....bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech After backlash, Facebook pulls Trump's controversial immigrant ad for violating its advertising policy on 'sensational content'
haunting of hill house
Tech Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' director went into detail on how they pulled off episode 6
JD.com CEO Liu Qiangdong.
Tech A Chinese tech billionaire has been accused of plying a student with drink and then forcing himself on her during a trip to the US (JD)
An illustration of NASA's Parker Solar Probe flying past the sun.
Tech NASA just smashed the record for fastest human-made object — its $1.5 billion solar probe is flying past the sun at up to 213,200 mph
X
Advertisement