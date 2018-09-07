Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Twitter is testing a major redesign of its desktop website — take a look (TWTR)


  Published: , Refreshed:

Twitter is testing a redesign of its desktop website that adds a night mode, data-saving mode, bookmarks, and other new features, the company announced on Thursday.

null play

null

(Screenshot)

  • Twitter is testing a redesign of its desktop website.
  • If implemented, it would be the first major Twitter web redesign in a long time.
  • We've got screenshots of the test.

The redesign will look very familiar to anyone who's used Twitter on a mobile phone browser or Windows. The experience is nearly identical.

"This is a limited test for now," a Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider.

It appears that the new desktop website test is a Progressive Web App, a standard that discusses how to build apps in browser windows. One cool feature is that it allows websites to be pinned to a dock or taskbar, just like an app.

A Business Insider reporter was given an opportunity to opt-in to the test on Thursday. Here are some screenshots:

Opt-in pop-up:

null play

null

(Screenshot)

Timeline:

null play

null

(Screenshot)

Night mode:

null play

null

(Screenshot)

Data saver:

null play

null

(Screenshot)

New tweet embed features:

null play

null

(Screenshot)

Compose tweet:

null play

null

(Screenshot)

Settings:

null play

null

(Screenshot)

So if you don't like the new design, at least you can switch back to "legacy Twitter" for now.

