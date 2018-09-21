Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Uber could be getting ready to buy Deliveroo, a food-delivery startup valued at over $2 billion and one of its biggest international rivals


Tech Uber could be getting ready to buy Deliveroo, a food-delivery startup valued at over $2 billion and one of its biggest international rivals

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Uber could be buying Deliveroo, a key rival to the Uber Eats food delivery app. A Thursday report from Bloomberg said the company was in early talks to acquire the food-delivery startup.

null play

null

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

  • Uber is reportedly in early talks to buy Deliveroo, a hot London-based food delivery startup.
  • Deliveroo is one of the biggest international rivals to Uber Eats, the ride-hailing giant's own food delivery app.
  • Deliveroo was most recently valued at $2 billion in a funding round last year.

Uber is in early talks to buy Deliveroo, a fast-growing food delivery-startup based in London, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Deliveroo is one of Europe's biggest startup success stories: Founded in 2013 by Americans Will Shu and Greg Orlowski, Deliveroo enlists contract employees as couriers, who deliver food from local restaurants in some 200 cities all over the UK, the European Union, Asia, and Australia.

Last year, Deliveroo raised $482 million in venture funding, in a deal valuing the company at around $2 billion. According to the Bloomberg report, Deliveroo would not be interested in selling for any price that’s not "considerably higher" than its current valuation.

The startup is also one of the chief international rivals to Uber Eats, the ride-hailing giant's own food-delivery service. Under CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber has redoubled its efforts around food delivery ahead of a planned 2019 IPO.

On the subject of IPOs, Deliveroo's Shu said earlier this year that a debut on the public markets was not in the cards for his startup. However, rumors have persisted that Deliveroo has — or, had — IPO ambitions. At the time of its 2017 fundraise, Deliveroo was operating at gross margins of 0.7%; a figure that some pundits thought was too small.

Uber declined to comment. We've reached out to Deliveroo for comment and will update if we hear back.

Read the full report from Bloomberg here.

Top Articles

1 Tech African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans, here's...bullet
2 Tech Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair chargesbullet
3 Tech 'Maybe we'll both be on it': Elon Musk said he'd consider...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bayview is one of the last holdouts to the tech and housing boom. But it’s hard to stop the machine.
Tech An inside look at one of the last San Francisco neighborhoods to be taken over by big tech — and how change has come to the area anyway
null
Tech 43% of Americans watch something on Netflix any given day, tying all of cable TV, according to a new study
null
Tech All the TV shows that have been canceled in 2018
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is seen from above.
Tech Scientists think a giant artificial wall propped up under Antarctica’s ice sheets could stop catastrophic sea level rise
X
Advertisement