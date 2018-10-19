Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech Uber hired a special adviser to a British minister, and it highlights tech firms' thirst for political influencers

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Uber has hired an experienced political adviser as its new UK communications chief, Lottie Dominiczak. Dominiczak is part of a bigger trend of former politicos joining tech companies as they navigate difficult issues around societal impact, the gig economy, and tax.

Uber's new UK comms chief Lottie Dominiczak. play

Uber's new UK comms chief Lottie Dominiczak.

(Inclusion CESI/YouTube)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • Uber has hired Lottie Dominiczak as its new UK communications chief.
  • Dominiczak is an experienced former politico, having worked as a special adviser to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
  • While there, she worked with Culture Secretary Matt Hancock, who once admitted he hadn't heard of Uber until black cab drivers protested the app outside Parliament.
  • Dominiczak is part of a bigger trend of former politicos joining tech companies as they navigate difficult issues around societal impact, the gig economy, and tax.

Uber has bulked out its communications team in the UK with a new hire — ex-politico Lottie Dominiczak.

Dominiczak will join Uber late this month as UK communications chief after incumbent Alex Belardinelli was promoted to head of comms for northern and eastern Europe. She joins after the departure of Harry Porter, Uber's senior communications lead, who left in July and is now at scooter firm Bird.

There's a touch of irony in the hire, given Dominiczak worked closely with a tech enthusiast British minister who admitted to never having heard of Uber.

Dominiczak was previously special adviser to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, where she worked alongside then culture secretary and Conservative politician Matt Hancock. She followed Hancock over to the Department of Health and Social Care following a cabinet reshuffle in July.

Hancock told Business Insider in 2015 that he hadn't known what Uber was until black cab drivers protested the app outside Parliament. He had also tweeted in 2014:

Uber had been operating in London for two years by this point. Hancock did eventually become a fan of Uber, criticising London mayor Sadiq Khan for the capital's decision to revoke Uber's licence.

Dominiczak joins as Uber continues to navigate political issues in the UK. Lawmakers have held up the company as a negative example of the gig economy, while Uber drivers have won Labour party support for a series of well-organised protests over pay and treatment. The company must also tread carefully if it wants to retain its temporary licence to operate in London over the long term.

Politicos moving into tech

Dominiczak follows a wider trend of former special advisers popping up on London's tech scene or heading to Silicon Valley companies. Her new boss, Belardinelli, worked on the opposite side of the table as a special adviser to former Labour politician Ed Balls.

Others who have defected from UK politics to tech include Verity Harding, once special adviser to the prime minister and now an employee at Google DeepMind; Thea Rogers, former special adviser to George Osborne and now working for Deliveroo; and Daniel Korski, another former adviser to the prime minister who now runs a programme to link startups with government.

Top Articles

1 Tech The parent company of MoviePass just gave another indication that...bullet
2 Tech Some MoviePass investors are cheering on a new government...bullet
3 Tech It’s time for tech giants to retire the ‘keynote’ — Apple,...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lena Dunham.
Tech Lena Dunham's feminist newsletter, which ran articles by Jennifer Lawrence and Michelle Obama, is reportedly shutting down
Bill Gates Paul Allen
Tech Bill Gates says Paul Allen 'deserved more time in life' in a moving tribute to his Microsoft cofounder
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Tech Amazon is opening a new office in Manchester as it makes a big bet on research and development in the UK
The makers of the highly anticipated "Red Dead Redemption 2" are embroiled in a controversy over working hours.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
X
Advertisement