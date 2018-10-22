Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Uber's top dealmaker and trusted advisor to the CEO has resigned following reports of a sexual misconduct investigation

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Uber's head of corporate development, Cameron Poetzscher, was reportedly the subject of an internal investigation last year.

  • Uber exec Cameron Poetzscher, who led corporate development at the company, has resigned from the company.
  • Poetzscher was the subject of a 2017 sexual misconduct investigation, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal last month.
  • Nelson Chai, Uber's new chief financial officer, will take over Poetzscher's duties until a replacement is hired.

Uber executive Cameron Poetzscher, who led corporate development at the ride-hailing startup, has resigned following reports of an investigation into sexual misconduct, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A spokesperson for Uber confirmed Poetzscher's departure to Business Insider without commenting on the reason for the departure. "We thank Cam for his four and half years of service to Uber," the spokesperson said.

Poetzscher, a close advisor to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, led Uber through its $7.7 billion investment from SoftBank.

An outside investigation in 2017 found that Poetzscher had a pattern of making sexually suggestive comments about his coworkers, and that he had a consensual affair with a colleague at Uber, which violated company policies, according to the Journal.

Though the investigation took place a year ago, the allegations weren't made public until a September 2018 report in the Journal. Poetzscher was formally disciplined in November 2017, according to the report, though some people at the company argued he should have been fired.

Nelson Chai, Uber's recently hired chief financial officer, will take over Poetzscher's corporate development duties until a new person is hired for the role. Poetzscher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

