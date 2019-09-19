On Wednesday, Uganda announced it had signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with Russia to exploit nuclear technology

Russia will help Uganda with development of nuclear infrastructure and production and application of radioisotopes for industrial, healthcare and agricultural use.

The government of President Yoweri Museveni has previously said it is eager to use the country’s uranium deposits to boost energy production capacity.

In an emailed statement, Uganda’s energy ministry said the IGA with Russia was signed in Vienna on Tuesday between Energy Minister Irene Muloni and Nikolai Spasskiy, the deputy director general of Russian state corporation Rosatom.

Mr. Nikolai Spasskiy, Rosatom representative and Ugandan Energy Minister Irene Muloni sign Inter Governmental Agreement (IGA) on Cooperation in the field of the use of Nuclear Energy for peaceful purposes. (@energyministry)

Under the agreement, the statement said, Russia will help Uganda with development of nuclear infrastructure and production and application of radioisotopes for industrial, healthcare and agricultural use.

“Spasskiy expressed the commitment and readiness of Rosatom to support Uganda’s plans to develop the peaceful use of nuclear energy especially in the nuclear power plant development,” the statement said.

In May last year Uganda also signed a memorandum of understanding with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) to help Uganda build capacity in the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.