USA's 'Mr. Robot' will end with a 12-episode season 4

USA canceled "Mr. Robot" after four seasons.

The expanded final season will air in 2019.

Series creator and showrunner Sam Esmail said in a statement, "We ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending."

USA's critically acclaimed tech drama "Mr. Robot" will end with its fourth season set to air in 2019.

The show stars Christian Slater and Rami Malek, whose career has expanded since the show started in 2015. Later this year, Malek will star as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," a role that is already generating Oscar buzz. In 2016, Malek won an Emmy for his performance on "Mr. Robot."

"Mr. Robot" creator and showrunner Sam Esmail said in a statement:

"When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following. Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life. Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

USA has expanded the episode order of the fourth and final season to twelve episodes. The first three seasons of "Mr. Robot" are eight episodes.

The fourth and final season of "Mr. Robot" does not have a definite premiere date, but it will air sometime in 2019.