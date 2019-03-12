The telecommunication company secured the spectrum for $30 million last year.

The sale of the Spectrum is in line with Section 58 of Electronic Communications Act 2008, Act 775 on Spectrum Management which allows the NCA’s to assign the Frequency.

Vodafone will be the second telecommunications company to operate on the 4G spectrum after MTN which secured the LTE license in 2015 at $67.5 million.

It is at the final stages of its integration processes to commence operations on the 4G spectrum.

Also, the company is finalizing stakeholder engagements ahead of the roll out.

Although Vodafone and MTN will be the only two telecommunications companies that will be operating on the 4G, the National Communication authority has projected to introduce the 5G network.

The authority said the country was in partnership with Nokia to begin trials for introducing the ultra-fast 5G network.

However, Vodafone has taken a step to introduce the 4G network. The company said it will soon sign on to the 5G network, but for the meantime, it will go with the 4G network.

Meanwhile, telecommunication company Airtel Tigo which is currently on the 3G network has said it will not acquire 4G network before signing on to the 5G network, but it will rather go ahead to get the 5G network since it’s in line with the world technology evolution.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Tigo, Roshi Motman in an interview said, “Acquiring a 4G is a natural progression but actually as a company, we are looking towards acquiring a 5G spectrum because, in reality, it’s time for 5G in the world and not really 4G.”

She added, “So it’s a bit sad that in Ghana the situation is the way it is. I also believe that it is not necessary to as a company move from 2G to 3G and then to the next when there is a more developed one out there, you can go straight onto 5G.”