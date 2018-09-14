Warner Bros. has owned the summer box office for over a month straight thanks to 3 hit movies

news

Warner Bros. is on a box-office win streak. The studio has released three films in the last two months — "The Meg," "Crazy Rich Asians," and "The Nun" — that have landed it at the top of the box office for five weeks in a row.

The only other studio to do that this year was Disney with "Black Panther," which went five straight weeks at the top once it debuted in February.

Not only has Warner Bros. dominated the domestic box office, but Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock told Business Insider it has also reigned supreme recently because its movies appeal to foreign audiences.

"It's the sort of play that many studios have been going after, by not casting people just so it will do well in North America, but throughout the world," Bock said.

"The Meg," which was a coproduction with a Chinese company and starred multiple Asian actors, has grossed nearly $500 million worldwide. "Crazy Rich Asians," which is the first Hollywood movie in 25 years to feature an all-Asian cast, has been steady domestically, dropping just 6% and 11% in its second and third weekends after a strong opening.

"The Nun," the latest movie in the "Conjuring" universe, opened this past weekend with $53.8 million, a franchise best despite poor reviews. Bock said it was helped by a lackluster summer for horror, and Latino audiences. It could be dethroned this weekend when Fox's "The Predator" comes to theaters, but if not, "The Nun" will break Warner Bros.' tie with Disney.

We looked back at what was at the top of the box office the last five weekends and how much money the movie made:

August 10-12: "The Meg"

Weekend box office: $45,402,195 (Opening weekend)

Number 2: "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" ($19,352,090)

August 17-19: "Crazy Rich Asians"

Weekend box office: $26,510,140 (Opening weekend)

Number 2: "The Meg" ($21,151,012)

August 24-26: "Crazy Rich Asians"

Weekend box office: $24,808,202 (only a 6.4% decrease from opening)

Number 2: "The Meg" ($12,812,615)

August 31-September 2: "Crazy Rich Asians"

Weekend box office: $21,964,345

Number 2: "The Meg" ($10,535,459)

September 7-9: "The Nun"

Weekend box office: $53,807,379 (opening weekend)

Number 2: "Peppermint" ($13,423,255)