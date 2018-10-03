Pulse.com.gh logo
Watch Kanye West stand on a table at an art college and plead with students to leave Elon Musk alone (TSLA)


Kanye West's comments appeared to be addressing Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent troubles with the SEC.

  • Kanye West hopped on a table while visiting Detroit’s College for Creative Studies on Tuesday and demanded that people leave Elon Musk "the f**k alone."
  • West appeared to be addressing Musk's recent legal troubles with the SEC — the Tesla CEO was forced to pay a $20 million fine and step down as Tesla's chairman for at least three years as part of a settlement, though he'll remain CEO.
  • A brief clip of the incident was recorded by a student in the classroom and posted on Twitter.

Kanye West's soapbox took the form of a classroom table, as he pleaded with his audience of art students to go easy on Tesla CEO Elon Musk. A brief clip of the incident was recorded by a student and posted on Twitter.

During a visit to Detroit’s College for Creative Studies on Tuesday, the notorious rapper and designer hopped on a table and yelled that people need to “leave that man the f**k alone, I don’t care who’s over at his house, leave that man the f**k alone.”

When he wasn't on the table, West spent his time at the college looking through various student projects, according to posts on social media.

West appeared to be referencing Musk's recent legal troubles with the SEC — as part of a settlement stemming from a fraud investigation, Musk was forced to pay a $20 million fine and step down as Tesla's chairman for at least three years. The investigation began after Musk tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, after which Tesla's stock jumped more than 6 percent.

The reference to "who’s over at his house" is likely a reference to rapper Azealia Banks, who became intertwined in the saga when she claimed that she was in Musk's home while he was "scrounging for investors" for the take-private deal that he had indicated was all but finalized.

This isn't the only strange behavior that's landed West in the news lately, however — in the past few weeks alone he's created headlines by saying the 13th amendment, which banned slavery, should be abolished; showing off a custom-made "Make America Great Again" hat; and going on a pro-Trump rant while at the Saturday Night Live studios.

