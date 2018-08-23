Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Watch the terrifying first trailer for the anticipated horror remake 'Suspiria'


Tech Watch the terrifying first trailer for the anticipated horror remake 'Suspiria'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Amazon Studios has released the first full trailer for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming horror film "Suspiria." The anticipated remake of Dario Argento's cult classic stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Suspiria Amazon play

Suspiria Amazon

(Amazon)

  • Amazon Studios has released the first full trailer for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming horror film "Suspiria."
  • The anticipated remake of Dario Argento's 1977 cult classic stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, and Chloë Grace Moretz.
  • Guadagnino directed the film from a script by David Kajganich, the showrunner of AMC's acclaimed series "The Terror," and it has a score by Radiohead's Thom Yorke.
  • "Suspiria" is set for a theatrical release on October 26.
  • Watch the trailer below.

Amazon Studios released the first full trailer for Luca Guadagnino's anticipated remake of the 1977 horror film "Suspiria" on Thursday.

Guadagnino's film stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, and Jessica Harper. It's set for a limited theatrical release on October 26, a week earlier than its previous date, Amazon Studios said in a tweet.

Guadagnino, who directed the Oscar-winning 2017 film "Call Me by Your Name," has called his take on "Suspiria" an "homage" to Dario Argento's cult classic, rather than a strict remake of it.

Here's Amazon Studios' summary for the movie:

"As a darkness builds at the center of a world-renown dance company, its artistic director (Swinton), a young American new to the troupe (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Lutz Ebersdorf) become entangled in a bloody, sighing nightmare."

Guadagnino terrified and nauseated film critics when he premiered a scene from the film at April's CinemaCon that included a dancer being forced to undergo intense body contortion and broken bones by supernatural means.

Guadagnino directed the film from a script by David Kajganich, who is best known as the showrunner of AMC's acclaimed series "The Terror." Radiohead's Thom Yorke wrote the film's score.

Watch the trailer below:

Top Articles

1 Tech Photos: Inside the newly built terminal 3 of the Kotoka...bullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech The 27 greatest movie franchises of all time, according to criticsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Amazon's 28 original TV shows, ranked from worst to best (AMZN)
Hurricane Lane, captured by a NOAA satellite.
Tech A Category 4 hurricane is barreling towards Hawaii, bringing 145 miles-per-hour winds and a dangerous flash flooding risk
batman justice league
Tech There are major signs that Ben Affleck will not return as Batman in the next solo movie
null
Tech What you need to know in advertising today