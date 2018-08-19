Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

We made a timeline showing the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe


Tech We made a timeline showing the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

  • Published:

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced an impressive series of events and characters both on-screen and off in the past 10 years and 20 movies. We've built a comprehensive timeline of the MCU, from the birth of the Infinity Stones to the Thanos snap.

null play

null

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)

It all started with 2008's "Iron Man," but the Marvel Cinematic Universe actually stretches back millions of years.

The history includes far more than what we see on the screen. Thankfully, there's plenty of context within the 20 movies so far to give us a sense of just how far back it goes and when important events not seen in the movies take place.

We've put together a timeline that details the entirety of the MCU, based on the movies (we excluded events from television shows, like the Marvel Netflix series). The timeline can be confusing and isn't entirely concrete. We've included year ranges with each slide below to give a decent understanding of when events took place. Specific years that we know for sure are noted, as well.

From the birth of the Infinity Stones to the Thanos snap, the MCU has built an impressive timeline of events. We hope this timeline, which puts all major events (including ones you forgot about) together will help you better understand some characters' backstories and how specific events have shaped the universe so far.

Check out our in-depth MCU timeline below:

The icons in this key represent the movie that each event on the timeline occurs during or is mentioned in. The Infinity Stones are color coded to match the color they are in the movies.

The icons in this key represent the movie that each event on the timeline occurs during or is mentioned in. The Infinity Stones are color coded to match the color they are in the movies. play

The icons in this key represent the movie that each event on the timeline occurs during or is mentioned in. The Infinity Stones are color coded to match the color they are in the movies.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)



Big Bang – 1939: Poignant events in the MCU, such as the birth of the Infinity Stones and vibranium landing on Earth, occur long before any of the movies in the MCU actually take place. But they have a lasting impact on overarching stories and events that take place in individual films.

Big Bang – 1939: Poignant events in the MCU, such as the birth of the Infinity Stones and vibranium landing on Earth, occur long before any of the movies in the MCU actually take place. But they have a lasting impact on overarching stories and events that take place in individual films. play

Big Bang – 1939: Poignant events in the MCU, such as the birth of the Infinity Stones and vibranium landing on Earth, occur long before any of the movies in the MCU actually take place. But they have a lasting impact on overarching stories and events that take place in individual films.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


1940 – 1950: Steve Rogers becomes Captain America, an event that jumpstarts the formation of the Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.) and, eventually, the Avengers.

1940 – 1950: Steve Rogers becomes Captain America, an event that jumpstarts the formation of the Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.) and, eventually, the Avengers. play

1940 – 1950: Steve Rogers becomes Captain America, an event that jumpstarts the formation of the Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.) and, eventually, the Avengers.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


1951 – 1990: Many events are set in motion that test the heroes in the future, such as Ego finding Peter Quill's mother on Earth and Janet van Dyne disappearing in the Quantum Realm.

1951 – 1990: Many events are set in motion that test the heroes in the future, such as Ego finding Peter Quill's mother on Earth and Janet van Dyne disappearing in the Quantum Realm. play

1951 – 1990: Many events are set in motion that test the heroes in the future, such as Ego finding Peter Quill's mother on Earth and Janet van Dyne disappearing in the Quantum Realm.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


1991 – 2000: The '90s were a turning point for the stories yet to come of Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America. We'll find out more about events in the '90s in 2019's "Captain Marvel."

1991 – 2000: The '90s were a turning point for the stories yet to come of Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America. We'll find out more about events in the '90s in 2019's "Captain Marvel." play

1991 – 2000: The '90s were a turning point for the stories yet to come of Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America. We'll find out more about events in the '90s in 2019's "Captain Marvel."

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


2001 – 2009: Tony Stark becomes Iron Man and Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk throughout the mid-to-late 2000s, which prompts the reveal of other heroes.

2001 – 2009: Tony Stark becomes Iron Man and Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk throughout the mid-to-late 2000s, which prompts the reveal of other heroes. play

2001 – 2009: Tony Stark becomes Iron Man and Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk throughout the mid-to-late 2000s, which prompts the reveal of other heroes.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


2008 – 2011: Thor is put through challenges that make him the hero he is today, like his first visit to Earth. Vanko's deportation comes back to haunt Tony Stark, as his son becomes the villain Whiplash with a vendetta against the Stark family.

2008 – 2011: Thor is put through challenges that make him the hero he is today, like his first visit to Earth. Vanko's deportation comes back to haunt Tony Stark, as his son becomes the villain Whiplash with a vendetta against the Stark family. play

2008 – 2011: Thor is put through challenges that make him the hero he is today, like his first visit to Earth. Vanko's deportation comes back to haunt Tony Stark, as his son becomes the villain Whiplash with a vendetta against the Stark family.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


2011 – 2012: The Avengers make their debut and halt an alien invasion led by Loki. The invasion sets in motion many of the events of the present-day MCU. Thanos makes his on-screen debut.

2011 – 2012: The Avengers make their debut and halt an alien invasion led by Loki. The invasion sets in motion many of the events of the present-day MCU. Thanos makes his on-screen debut. play

2011 – 2012: The Avengers make their debut and halt an alien invasion led by Loki. The invasion sets in motion many of the events of the present-day MCU. Thanos makes his on-screen debut.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


2013: The Reality Stone is put in safe keeping ... for now.

2013: The Reality Stone is put in safe keeping ... for now. play

2013: The Reality Stone is put in safe keeping ... for now.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


2014 – 2017: A turning point for S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Captain America and Black Widow discover that S.H.I.E.L.D. is compromised, while Peter Quill finds his father, Ego.

2014 – 2017: A turning point for S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Captain America and Black Widow discover that S.H.I.E.L.D. is compromised, while Peter Quill finds his father, Ego. play

2014 – 2017: A turning point for S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Captain America and Black Widow discover that S.H.I.E.L.D. is compromised, while Peter Quill finds his father, Ego.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


2015 – 2016: The Avengers face Ultron. Elsewhere, future allies experience their powers for the first time.

2015 – 2016: The Avengers face Ultron. Elsewhere, future allies experience their powers for the first time. play

2015 – 2016: The Avengers face Ultron. Elsewhere, future allies experience their powers for the first time.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


2016 – 2018: The Avengers are torn apart when they pick sides between Captain America and Iron Man over whether they should be forced to work for the government. Black Panther and Spider-Man make their debut in the ensuing confrontation.

2016 – 2018: The Avengers are torn apart when they pick sides between Captain America and Iron Man over whether they should be forced to work for the government. Black Panther and Spider-Man make their debut in the ensuing confrontation. play

2016 – 2018: The Avengers are torn apart when they pick sides between Captain America and Iron Man over whether they should be forced to work for the government. Black Panther and Spider-Man make their debut in the ensuing confrontation.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


2017 – 2018: Doctor Strange safeguards the Time Stone, Asgard is destroyed, and Janet van Dyne is rescued.

2017 – 2018: Doctor Strange safeguards the Time Stone, Asgard is destroyed, and Janet van Dyne is rescued. play

2017 – 2018: Doctor Strange safeguards the Time Stone, Asgard is destroyed, and Janet van Dyne is rescued.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


2018: Thanos retrieves all six Infinity Stones and successfully wipes out half of humanity. But Nick Fury has a back-up plan.

2018: Thanos retrieves all six Infinity Stones and successfully wipes out half of humanity. But Nick Fury has a back-up plan. play

2018: Thanos retrieves all six Infinity Stones and successfully wipes out half of humanity. But Nick Fury has a back-up plan.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)


Top Articles

1 Tech The 27 greatest movie franchises of all time, according to criticsbullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech A Harvard doctor says it's harder than ever to lose weight...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech I switched to Spotify two months ago — and I miss Apple Music every single day (AAPL, SPOT)
null
Tech San Francisco's sidewalks are covered with human feces, so the city is launching a 'Poop Patrol' to deal with its No. 2 problem
We tried Zume Pizza to see if the pizza is as good as its tech.
Tech This startup is raising $750 million to outmaneuver Domino's and Pizza Hut with pizzas made by robots — check it out
My dog Nubs tears into a shipment from his new pet-food supplier, The Farmer's Dog.
Tech This startup says dog chow that's good enough for humans to eat is the future of feeding your dog