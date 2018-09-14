Pulse.com.gh logo
Weather Channel video shows the horrifying reality of towering flood waters in North Carolina


Hurricane Florence has arrived in North Carolina, bringing hurricane-force winds, floods, and an enormous storm surge. The Weather Channel produced a terrifying weather forecast by using a visualization to show the horrifying reality of what 9-foot flood waters might look like.

Hurricane Florence Weather Channel play

Hurricane Florence Weather Channel

(The Weather Channel)

  • Hurricane Florence has arrived in North Carolina, bringing massive floods and damage caused by heavy rain and an enormous storm surge.
  • The storm has sustained wind speeds of 90 mph, and a total of 40 inches of rain could fall over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
  • The Weather Channel produced a forecast that shows virtual waters rising above the forecaster, creating a terrifying visualization that shows what 9 feet of water could do to a town.
  • "This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. So if you find yourself here, please get out," meteorologist Erika Navarro pleads, as the virtual waters rise above her head.

The Weather Channel produced a terrifying Hurricane Florence weather forecast using a visualization to show the horrifying reality of what 9-foot flood waters might look like in North Carolina.

The effects of Hurricane Florence have already arrived on the East Coast of the US, where massive floods have already begun and as much asthe National Hurricane Center forecasts 40 inches of rain and 11 feet of flooding from the storm surge.

The Weather Channel's video from Thursday evening starts like a regular weather forecast, with meteorologist Erika Navarro explaining the "reasonable worst-case scenario" of water levels.

But the background then changes to a street corner, where the virtual water levels begin to rise around Navarro.

The water rises as high as nine feet, which lifts the car on the street beside her and floats it above her head as a street sign gets completely submerged.

"This is an absolute life-threatening scenario. This water is through the first floor of your home, into the second," Navarro says.

"You can see there's fish floating around in here. This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. So if you find yourself here, please get out. If you're called to go, you need to go."

Even when the water is at six feet and over her head, Navarro says that she would not be able to stand and that there are likely dangers such as chemicals or exposed power lines in the water.

Read the latest on Hurricane Florence here.

