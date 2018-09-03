Web Foundation appoints Omobola Johnson as a board member

news

World Wide Web Foundation has announced the appointment of Nigeria's former ICT Minister, Dr Omobola Johnson as a board member.

The former minister of communication will be leaving her current role as Honorary Chair of A4AI (Alliance for Affordable Internet) to join the Web Foundation.

The World Wide Web Foundation was established in 2009 by web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee to advance the open web as a public good and a basic right.

In a statement posted on its website, A4AI said the appointment takes effect in November 2018.

“Omobola will continue to fulfil her role as A4AI Honorary Chair until that time, and will assist in the process to select a new Chair, to be announced later this year,” the statement added.

Sonia Jorge, A4AI’s Executive Director, noted, “Omobola’s leadership and support have been instrumental to the growth of A4AI as a key and trusted player in the ICT policy space. She has helped our team build a strong foundation to successfully advocate for good practices to be embraced and implemented by key stakeholders across the Global South.”

Commenting on her time at A4AI, Dr Omobola Johnson said, “It has been a pleasure to work with A4AI since its inception and I am proud of what it has accomplished in its first five years. I look forward to continuing to advocate for its mission on the board of the Web Foundation.”

Dr Johnson assumed the role of second Honorary Chair of A4AI on September 1, 2015. Within the time, she has provided invaluable policy guidance and has led high-level advocacy efforts to drive down the cost of internet.

She served as minister of communication under former President, Goodluck Jonathan, where she developed the country’s ambitious 2013-2018 National Broadband Plan and worked more broadly to bring down the cost of internet access in Nigeria.

Her appointment is coming less than two months that former Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala became a member of Twitter Inc. board

