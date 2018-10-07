Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

What ayahuasca — Silicon Valley's latest drug of choice — does to your brain and body


Tech What ayahuasca — Silicon Valley's latest drug of choice — does to your brain and body

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ayahuasca is a psychedelic compound like LSD that's been used for thousands of years and is now popular in Silicon Valley. Some use the substance in healing ceremonies as a way to help people get past ailments of the body and mind. Other ceremonies are meant to aid communication with spirits.

Every year thousands of tourists visit jungle retreats in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador to try ayahuasca. play

Every year thousands of tourists visit jungle retreats in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador to try ayahuasca.

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

When brewed, the jungle vines and leaves that make ayahuasca have strange powers, often described as mystical.

Ayahuasca is a psychedelic compound — along the lines of LSD and psilocybin mushrooms, though with different effects — that's been used for thousands of years by shamans and communities in and around the Amazon rainforest. Some use the substance in healing ceremonies, meant to help people get past ailments of the body and mind. Other ceremonies are meant to aid communication with ancestors and other spirits.

Yet around the world, people are fascinated by the experience, which is often described as life-changing.

In recent years, enthusiasm for ayahuasca and its effects has spread from the indigenous roots of the substance and experimentation by curious backpackers to communities of tech workers in Silicon Valley and Brooklyn.

"It's mind-boggling how much it can do in one or two nights," Tim Ferriss, the author of "The 4-Hour Workweek," told The New Yorker in 2016 for a feature about the jungle psychedelic's exploding popularity in Silicon Valley and Brooklyn, New York.

Ferriss said that the substance was harrowing and that it made him feel as if he were "being torn apart and killed a thousand times a second for two hours." It also wiped away anger he'd held onto for decades, he said.

At the same time, a revival of scientific interest in psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin — and ayahuasca — is leading to a growing understanding of exactly what these substances do the body and especially the brain.

Here's what we know so far.

Ayahuasca, also known as yagé, is made by brewing certain leaves and vines together. In Quechua, the name means "vine of the dead" or "vine of the soul."

In this May 5, 2018 photo, Shaman Pablo Flores brews ayahuasca in Pucallpa, Peru. play

In this May 5, 2018 photo, Shaman Pablo Flores brews ayahuasca in Pucallpa, Peru.

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

The preparation involves the vine Banisteriopsis caapi and components of the Psychotria viridis plant.



When combined, the plant released the powerful hallucinogen DMT, and the vine releases compounds that cause the DMT effect to last for hours. Alone, DMT would just last about 20 minutes.

In this June 22, 2016 photo, a woman wearing a white crown warms up next to a bonfire during a break in the service of the church of the doctrine of the Holy Daime, in Ceu do Mapia, Amazonas state, Brazil. During the all night service men and women line up in two separate rows to drink the psychedelic tea after making the sign of the cross. They then sing together prayers and psalms in a large circle. play

In this June 22, 2016 photo, a woman wearing a white crown warms up next to a bonfire during a break in the service of the church of the doctrine of the Holy Daime, in Ceu do Mapia, Amazonas state, Brazil. During the all night service men and women line up in two separate rows to drink the psychedelic tea after making the sign of the cross. They then sing together prayers and psalms in a large circle.

(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The most significant effects of DMT are feelings of being separated from the body, experiencing an unearthly environment, encountering mystical or otherworldly beings, having an altered perception of time, feeling peace and joy, and having heightened senses.



The physical effects of ayahuasca are often described as miserable, including serious vomiting, though they are temporary.

Pedro Tangoa, a shaman, performs a ritual treatment for the photographer after drinking a beverage containing ayahuasca in Lima April 23, 2007. play

Pedro Tangoa, a shaman, performs a ritual treatment for the photographer after drinking a beverage containing ayahuasca in Lima April 23, 2007.

(REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil)

Both DMT and ayahuasca can temporarily raise heart rate and increase blood pressure. Most users experience what is often described as a purging, which manifests as potentially intense vomiting and diarrhea.



But it's the effects on the mind that are most fascinating.

Italian national Pamela Moronci meditates after drinking ayahuasca during a session in Nuevo Egipto, a remote village in the Amazonian jungles of Peru. Moronci closes her eyes while a traditional healer starts to chant in the indigenous Shipiba language. play

Italian national Pamela Moronci meditates after drinking ayahuasca during a session in Nuevo Egipto, a remote village in the Amazonian jungles of Peru. Moronci closes her eyes while a traditional healer starts to chant in the indigenous Shipiba language.

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Ayahuasca is considered a powerful psychedelic, and there's always the risk that people have a scary experience on psychedelic substances. Potentially negative effects include anxiety and fear are associated with the hallucinations.



Many people report that their experiences with the drug are transformative, offering clarity and healing.

In this June 22, 2016 photo, women hold candles during a religious service in the church of the doctrine of Holy Daime, in Ceu do Mapia, Amazonas state, Brazil. At the church men and women line up in two separate rows to drink the tea after making the sign of the cross. They then sing together prayers and psalms in a large circle. play

In this June 22, 2016 photo, women hold candles during a religious service in the church of the doctrine of Holy Daime, in Ceu do Mapia, Amazonas state, Brazil. At the church men and women line up in two separate rows to drink the tea after making the sign of the cross. They then sing together prayers and psalms in a large circle.

(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The writer William S. Burroughs traveled to South America to experience the drug, investigate its "telepathic properties," and potentially treat addiction.



Certain people experience something like a near-death experience.

In this June 22, 2016 photo, a cauldron with the mixture of Jagube (Banisteriopsis caapi) and Chacrona leaves (Psychotria viridis) is brought to a boil during the preparation process of a psychedelic tea, in Ceu do Mapia, Amazonas state, Brazil. The Cult of the Holy Daime was started in 1930 by a descendant of slaves. play

In this June 22, 2016 photo, a cauldron with the mixture of Jagube (Banisteriopsis caapi) and Chacrona leaves (Psychotria viridis) is brought to a boil during the preparation process of a psychedelic tea, in Ceu do Mapia, Amazonas state, Brazil. The Cult of the Holy Daime was started in 1930 by a descendant of slaves.

(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

There are striking similarities between DMT trips and near-death experiences, which many people report are transformative, spiritually significant, and beneficial, according to a recently published study. Many say that they experience a sort of "death" on the drug, though this is often meant in a beneficial way.



Researchers and religious communities think ayahuasca may help treat depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders.

In this June 23, 2016 photo, members of church of the doctrine of Holy Daime stand during a religious service, at dawn, in Ceu do Mapia, Amazonas state, Brazil. Most services last all night and into the morning. play

In this June 23, 2016 photo, members of church of the doctrine of Holy Daime stand during a religious service, at dawn, in Ceu do Mapia, Amazonas state, Brazil. Most services last all night and into the morning.

(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

In medical reviews, researchers have concluded that ayahuasca can help treat depression, and many use it to help treat substance use disorders, though more research on this is needed. Researchers don't believe people develop any tolerance to DMT, indicating there's not likely to be any risk of addiction.



From a neuroscientific and psychological perspective, ayahuasca seems to induce effects on the brain that are similar to meditation.

In this May 6, 2018, photo, Italian national Pamela Moronci drinks ayahuasca, monitored by Shaman Pablo Flores, during a session in Nuevo Egipto a remote village in the Peruvian Amazon. play

In this May 6, 2018, photo, Italian national Pamela Moronci drinks ayahuasca, monitored by Shaman Pablo Flores, during a session in Nuevo Egipto a remote village in the Peruvian Amazon.

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

People who take ayahuasca show increases in openness and optimism. They also show reduced activity in parts of the brain associated with depression and anxiety, and potentially even a reduction in parts of the brain associated with those conditions. Researchers have seen a similar effect with other psychedelics, which is why it's sometimes said that they "kill the ego," increasing connection to the surrounding world.



Though the substance is generally considered safe, there are still some risks.

Pieces of Jagube (Banisteriopsis caapi), one of components of the psychedelic tea locals know as the Holy Daime sit after being pounded to extract its juices at the tea house in Ceu do Mapia, Amazonas state, Brazil. People here believe the psychedelic drink heals the body and expands the mind. play

Pieces of Jagube (Banisteriopsis caapi), one of components of the psychedelic tea locals know as the Holy Daime sit after being pounded to extract its juices at the tea house in Ceu do Mapia, Amazonas state, Brazil. People here believe the psychedelic drink heals the body and expands the mind.

(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A study of poison control centers in the US concluded that most use seems to be safe and has "possible beneficial effects," but there have been a tiny fraction of people that have experienced cardiac arrest or seizures. Because the vine has effects on seratonin, there may be dangerous side effects for people using certain antidepressant medications.



Ayahuasca seems to enhance creative thinking.

play

(AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Small studies show enhancements to creative thinking and psychological flexibility for people who take ayahuasca, which could also increase its therapeutic potential.



It's a fascinating substance, though one that researchers would like to learn more about.

It's a fascinating substance, though one that researchers would like to learn more about. play

It's a fascinating substance, though one that researchers would like to learn more about.

(Shutterstock/Pixbull)

Researchers think there's good reason to be excited about the therapeutic possibilities of ayahuasca and other psychedelics. In the US, there's even legal use, in the context of religious ceremonies. But much more research on how ayahuasca and other psychedelics work is needed.



Top Articles

1 Tech Meet the coding prodigy who has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on...bullet
2 Tech Minutes after Sen. Susan Collins announced her support for Brett...bullet
3 Tech The search tech company powering Uber and Tinder just went...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

"Venom."
Tech 'Venom' has the biggest box office opening weekend ever for an October release (SNE)
null
Tech How "Game of Thrones" sets stunt people on fire
haunting of hill house
Tech The 4 movies or TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching
Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 won't have a USB-C port.
Tech Apple and Microsoft are both making a big bet on the future of USB — and they’re both wrong (AAPL, MSFT)
X
Advertisement