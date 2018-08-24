Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

What you need to know in advertising today


Tech What you need to know in advertising today

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Everything that you need to know in advertising today.

Antonio Lucio. play

Antonio Lucio.

(HP)

Facebook is trying to repair its image after its chain of scandals — and it has brought in a veteran marketer to help.

On Thursday, the Silicon Valley social network announced that it has hired Antonio Lucio to be its new chief marketing officer. Lucio was previously the CMO of computer firm HP, and served in the same role at Visa and Pepsi before that. He fills a role left vacant when Gary Briggs left Facebook in January 2018.

In a post on Facebook, chief product officer Chris Cox welcomed Lucio aboard.

"Facebook's story is at an inflection point," Cox wrote. "We have never faced bigger challenges, and we have never had more opportunities to have a positive impact on the world — in our families, our friendships, our communities, and our democracy — by improving our products at their core, and then by telling the story outside that we all know to be true inside."

To read more about Facebook's new new CMO, click here.

In other news:

LA Times owner and biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong is in talks to join the group bidding for newspaper company Tronc. Soon-Shiong, through his investment firm Nant Capital, may partner with a private equity firm led by hedge fund manager William Z. Wyatt, which has been in talks with Tronc since early August.

Read the inside story of Peloton, a fitness media company that was turned down by over 400 investors but is now worth $4 billion. Peloton CEO John Foley estimates that his company was rejected between 5,000 to 6,000 times by investors.

The brawl between KSI and Logan Paul is the inevitable consequence of the YouTube algorithm's race to the bottom. YouTube boxing matches are a weird new trend and it's all because creators have to make ever-more extreme content for views and revenue.

Facebook is coordinating a secret meeting of Silicon Valley giants to combat misinformation ahead of the US midterms. According to a report by Buzzfeed's Kevin Collier on Thursday, Facebook, Twitter, Google, Microsoft, and Snap will hold a private meeting on Friday to discuss the problem of misinformation ahead of the US midterm elections in November.

And we announced our lineup of IGNITION 2018 speakers. Click for more detail on this year's speakers, which includes leaders from Dropbox, Hulu, Etsy, and Openwater discussing critical topics, from AI and robotics to the future of entertainment, healthcare, finance, and transportation.

Top Articles

1 Tech Over 300 reindeer were struck by lightning in the same spot in...bullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech These 3 African countries want their citizens to own part of MTNbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Jim-Carrey
Tech Jim Carrey's latest political drawing depicts Trump as a piece of burnt toast
null
Tech Las Vegas has a new $30 million vertical farm that produces over a million pounds of produce every year — take a look
null
Tech Here are the 5 best smartphones made in 2018 that are worth your money
Amazon has employed workers from its "fulfilment centres" to tweet positively about working conditions.
Tech Amazon is paying people to tweet nice things about warehouse working conditions after horror stories of staff peeing in bottles