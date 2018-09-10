Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

What you need to know in advertising today


Tech What you need to know in advertising today

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Everything that you need to know in advertising today.

Moonves speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills play

Moonves speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

(Thomson Reuters)

Leslie Moonves, CBS Corporation CEO and Chairman, has left the company after months of legal battles.

The network made the announcement in a statement Sunday evening.

A report from The New Yorker on Sunday detailed allegations of sexual harassment and assault from six more women, bringing the total to 12 women who have accused Moonves of misconduct.

Click here to read more about the claims against Moonves.

In other news:

"I couldn’t articulate the strategy": Insiders say Verizon's marriage of Yahoo and AOL was doomed from the start. The integration between AOL and Yahoo has never been on solid footing, according to former senior AOL employees.

Snap's stock falls in premarket as company's chief strategy officer quits "to pursue other opportunities." Snap Inc's chief strategy officer, Imran Khan, is leaving after three years with the company.

Brands are getting savvier with Instagram Stories, hoping to avoid burning their media budgets on lousy ads. Brands including Cisco, Smirnoff, Budweiser, and Benefit Cosmetics are using Instagram Stories as a testing ground.

Google pulls Russian opposition leader's YouTube ad ahead of vote after authorities complain. The series of YouTube videos featured Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny inviting Russians to join demonstrations on Sunday, when polls suggest President Vladimir Putin's former chief-of-staff Sergei Sobyanin will be comfortably re-elected as the capital's mayor.

Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad isn't the first time the brand's commercials have made a social statement. Nike has a long history of using its ads to make a social statement.

Apple is talking to big newspapers about joining its subscription service, reports Recode. Apple content boss Eddy Cue has reached out to the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post about joining Texture, the magazine app Apple bought in March.

Top Articles

1 Tech The former Apple engineer who designed the iPhone keyboard reveals...bullet
2 Tech Tanzania's Nala, South Africa’s Virtual Identity and Nigeria's...bullet
3 Tech Why the iPhone keyboard inserts 'ducking' into your texts,...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

"USS Callister"
Tech All 19 episodes of 'Black Mirror,' ranked from worst to best
First Man Universal final
Tech Ryan Gosling gives an intense performance playing Neil Armstrong in 'First Man,' and it should put him in the Oscar conversation
null
Tech Google is caught in a censorship battle between Putin and his biggest domestic foe
Mark Zuckerberg
Tech Mark Zuckerberg was so keen to beat a high school girl at Scrabble that he wrote a computer program to show him word combinations