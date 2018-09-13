What you need to know in advertising today

news

Tim Armstrong, the CEO of Verizon's media and advertising business, Oath, will step down from his position in October, according to Verizon.

Effective October 1, Oath president and COO Guru Gowrappan will assume the role of CEO and will report to Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg. Armstrong will stay on at the firm to help with transition until the end of 2018.

Armstrong has been at Verizon since it acquired AOL in 2015. He helped shepherd the 2017 acquisition of Yahoo, which joined AOL to create Oath.

Click here to read more about Armstrong's exit.

In other news:

'It could really change TV': Amazon wants to partner with the biggest networks on a pilot program to sell ads for top Fire TV apps. Amazon is working on a pilot program to sell ads for top Fire TV apps.

Snapchat is increasingly using the same spammy tactics it used to call competitors out for — and it may reveal deeper troubles in its business. Snapchat has attacked other platforms for growth hacking, or boosting their usage through tactics like sending push notification alerts to users, but it seems to have had a change of heart.

'60 Minutes' chief Jeff Fager steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations. CBS said Fager "violated company policy," but declined to elaborate.

Apple just introduced the iPhone XR, a $749 iPhone with a big screen that comes in 6 colors. The phone will be available to order on October 19 and will start shipping on October 26.

AT&T's CEO compared Netflix to Walmart, while calling HBO the 'Tiffany' of streaming services in reference to the luxury jewelry retailer. The comparison follows remarks made by WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey in July about expanding the quantity of HBO's offerings.

Uber is getting a rebrand and wants to be known as a 'platform of mobility,' reports Adweek. The look includes a new typeface, colors and app design.