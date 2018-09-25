What you need to know in advertising today

news

Instagram's cofounders are leaving the company.

On Monday night, Kevin Systrom, CEO of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app, announced that he and fellow cofounder Mike Krieger were departing the social media firm.

His statement came after a report from The New York Times that the duo had quit, and Bloomberg subsequently reported that the move came "after growing tensions with [Facebook's] Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg over the direction of the product."

Instagram has thus far been a bright spot in Facebook's portfolio, largely (though not entirely) untainted by controversies — but the cofounder team's departures raises questions about the direction and future of the wildly popular app.

Kevin Systrom dropped clues last year about why he would hate Facebook meddling with Instagram. The Instagram founder made it clear how much he values Instagram's independence, telling Recode that it's important "not to meddle if things are going really well."

5 red flags in the Instagram founders' goodbye letter to Facebook that make it obvious there's bad blood. A close look at the "farewell letter" reveals several breaches of etiquette that suggest this is not an amicable break up.

These astonishing numbers show why Facebook can't afford to let Instagram's growth stall. Studies and estimates show that Instagram is generally growing faster than the core Facebook app, and gets more engagement from users.

