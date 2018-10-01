Pulse.com.gh logo
What you need to know in advertising today


Tech What you need to know in advertising today

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Everything that you need to know in advertising today.

advertising week play

advertising week

(Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

It's that time of the year again!

Advertising Week is here — with some changes in its 15th year. AdLand is still descending on New York City, but at AMC Lincoln Square instead of Times Square, hopefully bringing the craziness down a few notches.

On a more serious note, some of the topics you can be sure are going to come up throughout the week:

In related news, media agencies aren't taking the various threats confronting them lying down. In fact, they are vowing to fight off disruption, often by building out new services and divisions that go beyond just buying lots of ad space.

Here's our story on how many of the largest media agencies, including UM, Zenith, Havas, and Mindshare, are working furiously to increase what they can offer to marketers, while also redefining their roles and ensuring their futures.

They are investing in everything from business intelligence to data and analytics as well as proprietary tech stacks. In other words, media agencies are trying to become a lot more like consulting firms.

In other news:

Facebook announced Friday that it was hacked, and almost 50 million users have been affected. It's not yet clear who's behind the attack.

The Facebook hack affecting 50 million people also let the attackers access users' Tinder, Spotify, and Instagram accounts. What's more, if the victims logged into other services — like Tinder, Instagram, or Spotify — with their Facebook accounts, those might be affected to.

Leaked Andreessen Horowitz data reveals how much Silicon Valley startup execs really get paid, from CEOs to Sales VPs. Business Insider has obtained confidential startup salary information collected by Andreessen Horowitz, a top Silicon Valley venture-capital firm.

10 stars leading Google's efforts to build a media and entertainment empire. Google has enlisted an impressive stable of entertainment industry veterans and tech-savvy innovators, dispatching them to outposts in Los Angeles, New York and other key entertainment hotspots.

