What you need to know in advertising today


Everything that you need to know in advertising today.

Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Violation of EU Treaties play

Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Violation of EU Treaties

(REUTERS/Eric Vidal)

It's been four months since GDPR was rolled out, but the European consumer privacy law is still keeping marketers up at night.

GDPR, or the General Data Protection Regulation, went into effect in May and requires any company that does business with EU citizens to get consent from people to use their data, and make it very clear and easy to opt out of data collection.

To read more about why marketers are still getting nightmares about GDPR, click here.

In other news:

YouTube's plan to replace cable TV just took a big leap forward — but it also exposed a critical turf war for the future of television. YouTube TV now enables users to obtain DVR copies of shows from every content provider save one.

Some of Wall Street's biggest firms are already waving red flags on the stock market's newest sector. On Friday, S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI flipped the switch on the new communication-services sector, which brings together telecom and some large internet companies.

'NBA 2K19' and other sports games have gone overboard with ads — and it's ruining the fun. Sports games have adopted the same penchant for aggressive advertising as their real-world counterparts.

Amazon is reportedly creating account teams for Amazon-focused agencies in the US, Digiday reports. These are smaller, independent agencies that Amazon executives believe can drive better performance from search campaigns than if they were to work directly with clients, the executives said.

