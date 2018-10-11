Pulse.com.gh logo
What you need to know in advertising today


Everything that you need to know in advertising today.

adobe shantanu narayen play

adobe shantanu narayen

(Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Adobe, Salesforce, and Oracle are on a crusade to either build out or acquire powerful tech stacks that promise to solve all of marketers' data problems.

But there have been signs recently that brands are wary of getting married to any one single marketing platform.

The recent marketing tech M&A seems to signal consolidation is happening. The wave centers on these cloud titans filling in holes that help brands store and manage their data and then using data to run and measure targeted marketing campaigns.

But in practice, marketers may not want to fork over everything to any one company because they could get locked into deals or services that don't mesh with what they actually need. That is good news for new entrants.

Click here to read more about how marketing clouds are trying to woo over brands.

In other news:

The Association of National Advertisers said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing media buying in the advertising industry and has requested help from the trade group and its members, reports the Wall Street Journal. The FBI is asking agencies about how ads are bought and sold, stemming back to a bombshell report from the ANA in 2016.

'We've had some bumps on the road': Facebook is courting its ad partners with a series of new tools designed to make their jobs easier. Facebook has launched a series of new tools designed to help its partners more easily create and measure ads on its platform.

AT&T's betting you're going to watch a lot more video in the future — and that's driving its 'video centric' 5G network strategy. Over the next five years, AT&T chief technology officer Andre Fuetsch projects 80% of content across the network to be video related.

Also, AT&T is jumping into the streaming bloodbath by launching a Netflix competitor next year. HBO, which was acquired in the merger, will be bundled with the service and it will also include Warner Bros. movies and Cartoon Network animated programs.

Snapchat's business may be a mess, but its audience for shows is ballooning — and it could provide a growth spark. The app has a dozen new "Originals" programs from big production companies like Bunim/Murray Productions and DBP Donut.

Tech gets demolished: The 5 hottest tech stocks just lost $172 billion in market value. The stock market decline Wednesday hit Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google particularly hard.

