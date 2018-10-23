Pulse.com.gh logo
What you need to know in advertising today

Everything that you need to know in advertising today, from YouTube's copyright woes in Europe to Oculus' cofounder Brendan Iribe leaving the company.

Susan Wojcicki (C), chief executive officer of YouTube, talks with Bill Koenigsberg (L), founder and chief executive of Horizon Media, as they arrive at the Sun Valley Resort for the annual Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference, July 10, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. play

Susan Wojcicki (C), chief executive officer of YouTube, talks with Bill Koenigsberg (L), founder and chief executive of Horizon Media, as they arrive at the Sun Valley Resort for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 10, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Google's business prospects in Europe seem to grow bleaker all the time.

The company faces multiple probes, fines, and new rules that could raise costs and slice into revenue.
On Monday, Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, appealed for help from the people who post clips to the web's top video-sharing site.

In a blog post to YouTube's creators, Wojcicki wrote that a new piece of legislation in Europe threatens to "shut down the ability of millions of people ... to upload content to platforms like YouTube," and is "a threat to both your livelihood and your ability to share your voice with the world ... tell the world through social media and your channel why the creator economy is important and how this legislation will impact you."

Click here to read more about Wojcicki's letter to YouTube creators.

In other news:

A second Oculus cofounder is leaving Facebook after reportedly clashing with management. Oculus cofounder and former CEO Brendan Iribe announced on Monday that he would be leaving Facebook.

Netflix and YouTube combine for over 70% of the time teens spend watching video, as cable TV slumps. According to a survey by Piper Jaffray, cable TV has seen a stark decline since 2015, almost being cut in half in terms of time spent by teens.

'If you're open on Thanksgiving, it's hard not to pitch yourself as a greedy bastard': REI's CEO reveals why closing on Black Friday is a smart business move. CEO Jerry Stritzke told Business Insider that closing on Black Friday is the right ethical decision and a smart business move, even as competitors open earlier.

Toys R Us' demise is having a devastating effect on America's largest toy companies. Hasbro and Mattel are finding it hard to cope in a world without Toys R Us.

New York City's first Amazon Go cashierless store will open near the World Trade Center, reports Recode. Amazon's version of a futuristic 7-Eleven store is coming to New York City.

