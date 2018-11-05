news

Pinterest is bringing in a retail exec to handle its top marketing role as the company looks to beef up its advertising business ahead of a potential IPO.

The company has tapped Andréa Mallard, Gap's Athleta CMO, to be its first CMO. She will oversee Pinterest's marketing and creative teams and report to chief operating officer Francoise Brougher.

Mallard has held the CMO role at Athleta since March 2017, and was previously CMO at digital health startup Omada Health for four years. According to Pinterest, she will be responsible for explaining the company's platform to advertisers and partners.

Click here to read more about Pinterest’s new CMO.

In other news:

Elizabeth Olsen's 'Sorry for Your Loss' deserves better than becoming a high-profile Facebook flop. It got 4 million views for its first episode, but viewership plunged after that.

Amazon just ratcheted up the war for holiday shoppers with an unprecedented promotion. Amazon is offering free shipping for all customers for a limited time this holiday, starting November 5.

It's become increasingly clear that Alphabet, Google's parent company, needs new leadership. The recent scandals and controversies at the company, most notably over its handling of sexual harassment allegations, have highlighted the shortcomings of its top leaders.

Trump says his administration is 'looking at' whether Amazon, Facebook and Google are violating antitrust laws. In an interview with news site Axios that aired on HBO Sunday night, Trump said the $5 billion fine against Google from the European Union made him consider pursuing regulation.

Twitter has hired ad-agency executive God-is Rivera as global director of culture and community, reports the Wall Street Journal. The former VMLY&R exec will help advertisers connect with diverse communities on the platform.