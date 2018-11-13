news

Facebook is hungry for video and taking lots of pages from YouTube's playbook when it comes to wooing over creators.

Earlier this fall, Facebook unleashed Watch globally, opening up the company's big bet on premium, long-form video to the world after testing it in the US for a little over a year.

As part of the rollout, Facebook started allowing anyone — from users to publishers — to set up and fund their own Watch shows through a self-serve tool called Creator Studio that is built in to Facebook.

With Watch's floodgates open and the ability for publishers to bypass Watch's funded team, Facebook is actively encouraging publishers to set up and fund their own Watch programming in exchange for making money from ad breaks, according to sources.

To read more about how Facebook is trying to kickstart growth on Watch, click here.

In other news:

Snapchat's parent company has lost its second top exec in two months, as its head of original content departs. Nick Bell, VP of content, is leaving the company after nearly five years of building media partnerships and developing original content for the mobile platform.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon will probably pick New York City and Northern Virginia for its next two major offices. An announcement is expected on Tuesday.

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix to raise prices soon — and say US subscribers would be willing to pay a lot more. A survey of over 1,100 Netflix users from analysts at Piper Jaffray found that the majority of subscribers think Netflix's content has improved in the past year and that they would be willing to pay more.

YouTube is pushing back against a new EU copyright law, which it says will massively restrict how many videos Europeans can watch. CEO Susan Wojcicki took aim at the EU draft directive's article 13, which would force online platforms to censor content that breaches copyright.

AT&T has notified a group of dealers who sell DirecTV products that their contracts will end in December after a terrible quarter for pay TV. The changing business strategies in the unit may be another indication that three years after its $50 billion acquisition of DirecTV, the telco behemoth is still struggling to stabilize that part of its business.