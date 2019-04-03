WhatsApp has a new privacy feature.

It allows users have more control over group invite.

Now, you have the ability to accept or reject a group invite.

On April 3, 2019, the instant messaging platform announced plans to give users more control over group chats.

This new update will come with a privacy feature that gives users the option of accepting or declining requests to join groups on the app.

Prior to this feature, WhatsApp users could be added to any group without their consent. Now, users have control over which groups they want to join.

"WhatsApp groups continue to connect family, friends, coworkers, classmates and more. As people turn to groups for important conversations, users have asked for more control over their experience," the Facebook-owned company said in a statement.

"With these new features, users will have more control over the group messages they receive," WhatsApp added.

How to use this new exciting feature

To start enjoying WhatsApp's new privacy settings, all you will have to do is go to the 'settings' option on the app. There, you choose one of three options - nobody, my contacts, or everyone.

Choosing nobody means you have control over every single group invite. This option means no group can add you without your approval.

The next option - 'my contacts' simply means all your contacts can add you to any group. If you choose the last option, you will have zero control over your group invites.

With this new privacy feature, the person inviting you to a group will have to send a private invite through an individual chat. Once you receive this invite, you will have three days to accept the invite before it expires.

This privacy feature, which comes with the latest version of WhatsApp, is being launched today to some users.

It will be available worldwide in the coming weeks.