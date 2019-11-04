WhatsApp adds an extra layer of security feature for Android users

With over 1.5 billion monthly active users, hackers now target WhatsApp accounts.

WhatsApp, a messaging platform, has introduced Fingerprint Lock as an extra layer of security for its users worldwide.

The new feature is currently available on Android phones.

Screenshotof Fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

Early this year, the social media platform also introduced Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone users.

“Today we’re introducing similar authentication, allowing you to unlock the app with your fingerprint, on supported Android phones,” the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform said in a new blog post.

Hackers now get onto groups with manipulative messages

Hackers now target WhatsApp accounts in Nigeria and other parts of the world. Most of the manipulative messages are sent to groups.

WhatsApp lock (blog WhatsApp) blog whatsapp

Here's how to enable

Tap Settings

Go to Account

Select Privacy

Fingerprint lock.

Turn on Unlock with fingerprint, and confirm your fingerprint.

Screenshot of Whatsapp Lock

PS: If Fingerprint Lock is not active on your WhatsApp, visit Playstore to update your app.

Effective from January 1st, 2019, WhatsApp will discontinue its services on all Nokia Series 40 phones while Android versions 2.3.7, iOS 7, and older will stop working from February 1st, 2020.