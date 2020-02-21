- WhatsApp has released some new features in its latest update.
WhatsApp has some new features in the latest updates rolled out on February 18, 2020.
The three updates include a privacy setting that lets you control who can add you to a group, call waiting support and fingerprint lock.
Here is a breakdown of WhatsApp's latest update:
New privacy setting
Now, this Facebook-owned messaging app lets you control who can add you to a group. This feature allows you to select if everyone, all contacts, or specific contacts can add you to group chats. To enable:
- Tap Settings
- Go to Account
- Select Privacy
- Then choose groups to get started.
Call waiting
With the latest update, you can either choose to accept or ignore an incoming WhatsApp call while you are on another call.
Fingerprint lock
As we previously reported, WhatsApp has introduced this important privacy feature to give your chats an extra layer of protection. To enable it:
- Go to Settings
- Tap Account
- Then Privacy
- Next, Fingerprint lock and then enable unlock with fingerprint
This latest update comes as the popular messaging app crosses 2 billion users worldwide.