The move is an effort by the company to deal with the spread of misinformation.

WhatsApp users will no longer be able to forward messages to multiple users. Going forward, users will be limited to forwarding messages to not more than five individuals or groups.

According to Reuters, the announcement that was made in Jakarta on Monday, will see the company deal with the spread of misinformation.

“We settled on five because we believe this is a reasonable number to reach close friends while helping prevent abuse,” Carl Woog, Head of Communications at WhatsApp told the Guardian.

The decision to limit recipients of forwards to five was made in India last July as the country has one of the highest forwarding rates in the world.

According to the Guardian, India is WhatsApp’s largest market with more than 200 million users.

In Kenya, a social media consumption report revealed that WhatsApp and Facebook are the most widely used platforms at over 88%.

Ranked as the most popular messaging app, the company has over 1.5 billion active users worldwide.