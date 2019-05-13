WhatsApp has updated its FAQ posted on its website last week.

WhatsApp, a messaging platform, has updated its record for the discontinuity of services on some Android and iPhone versions effective from February 1, 2020.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned instant messaging app stated this in an updated FAQ posted on its website last week.

“You won't be able to use WhatsApp on the following platforms for:

“All Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019

Android versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020

iPhone iOS 7 and older after February 1, 2020

“Because we will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time.”

For iPhone iOS 7, devices such as the iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5, iPhone 4S, iPhone 4 and other fourth-generation iPad will be affected.

For Android iOS 7 version, phones like Sony Xperia Advance, Lenovo K800, Samsung S Lightray 4G SCH-R940, Motorola Defy Pro XT 560, Samsung S2 LTE GT-i9210T, LG Optimus 3D Max P720, HTC Velocity 4G will be cut off. Most of these phones were 2011 – 2012 devices.

